Category: Economy Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 20:57 Hits: 2

The White House was noncommittal Friday in its response to a plan from leading Senate Democrats that would include an alternative approach to raising the minimum wage in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill making its way through Congress....

