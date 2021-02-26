Facebook, Google, and the battle over social media in Australia, part II

Articles

Friday, 26 February 2021

In the first post of this series, we examined the effect that internet platforms have had on traditional media firms and their revenues — and their diminished ability to create news content. Australia’s mandatory bargaining code requiring Google and Facebook to pay media companies for content led to very different responses from the companies. Google negotiated, but Facebook infamously “unfriended” Australia by turning off access to all Australian news content for a week until a compromise was reached with the Australian government.

The Australian code takes a legislative cudgel to a problem with roots deep in the internet’s architecture and the economic consequences of the disruption it has created. It finds a competition law problem in one market but chooses to intervene in another to “correct” for the apparent imbalance. And it doesn’t account for the very different products and services offered by the internet firms it seeks to bind, their business models, or their very different relationships with users and stakeholders. The February 23 compromise between Facebook and the government buys time but fails to address these fundamental differences.

The fact that the code blurs the boundaries between markets in a multisided platform is pivotal. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg justified introducing the legislation primarily “to ensure a sustainable and viable Australian media landscape.” The beneficiaries would be creators of “public interest journalism” to support a role deemed “critical to the functioning of our democracy.” Hence, Google and Facebook were only required to contract with the subset of media firms deemed eligible to participate in the code by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (registered businesses with annual revenues above AU$150,000 in the most recent year or three out of the last five years). There’s no distinction about the source of that revenue — from advertising on one side of the platform or subscriptions on the other. Ironically, small, low-budget local publications that have never charged subscribers and derive all their revenue from (rapidly declining) advertising are ineligible to participate even though they create and distribute important local news content.

In essence, the legislation is trying to level the playing field for content creation. Yet Australia has deemed that the internet firms have market power not in markets for content distribution, but in markets for advertising. As I’ve previously written, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) had found that Google and Facebook held significant market power in markets for advertising — which it argued had come at the expense of traditional media. It tried to work with the parties to develop a voluntary code under which platforms would compensate media firms for the use of this material, but when that failed, the ACCC developed the mandatory code put into effect by the new act.

The reason it was so difficult to develop a voluntary code, and why Google has taken such a different approach than Facebook, is because their products are very different and lead to very different sources of potential copyright breaches. While it is true that both firms derive their revenues from advertising, it unclear that there is a simple, transparent, and verifiable way to observe and measure potential breaches or determine whether the breaches are incurred by the firms themselves or by third parties.

If the firms can directly control the breaches themselves, then it is reasonable that they be required to compensate the original creators. The firms can make a rational decision about how much content they want to use, accounting for their own revenue and service models. But if the breaches are incurred by third parties, then the firms are not able to control the extent to which they occur. Thus, requiring them to compensate the creators for actions over which they have no control exposes them to an uncapped liability. Furthermore, if it is extremely difficult or costly to identify breaches, then a double penalty is invoked: The platform must incur costs to manage something it can do only imperfectly, and the media firms claiming to be due compensation cannot monitor or enforce any agreement (voluntary or compulsory) to receive compensation in an easy or cost-effective way.

For Google, it is clear that its product — Search — gives the company significant control over what is displayed in search results. Google can choose to include content from and links to a limited number of Australian media firms. Statistics can be collected and reported each time such a choice is made, making verification easier. Moreover, if the content is included in Google News Showcase, then if the user or searcher clicks through to the original article, the content creator will know where the traffic originated. The use of relevant material is verifiable because there is a direct network relationship between Google and the media owner. Indeed, Google News Showcase can strike a deal with the media owner for compensation for each click depending on whether the content is behind a paywall and whether the searcher has paid for access.

By contrast, Facebook’s product — social media — does not facilitate the creation of a direct commercial or network relationship with the Australian media firms. Content is posted to Facebook by its users. Facebook has no direct way of knowing if the user has the right to redistribute someone else’s content. If the content is posted in breach of copyright, then Facebook has no greater knowledge or control of the breach than an internet service provider has over the content it is required to transmit. While algorithmic searches can be done to identify possible breaches, every piece of content must be scanned, and algorithms are far from perfect.

As can be seen from the “trial run” on February 18, a lot of content that is not in fact in breach can be identified and blocked algorithmically. It is costly for Facebook to undertake this scanning activity, and because it takes place inside an algorithmic “black box,” it is impossible for the content owner to independently verify that any decision made about the liability of any individual piece of content is correct. This is why Facebook employees have repeatedly testified to the ACCC and the Australian Parliament that the proposed code is “unworkable.” Facebook cannot control what is posted, so it faces potentially uncapped financial liability; yet if it acts to manage that liability in the only way it can, by taking down potentially offending content, the results are far from perfect.

Indeed, it is the requirement that the “postman be required to police the packets” inherent in the ACCC’s code that leads — according to World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee — to “breaking” the internet. That is, violating provisions that — much like Section 230 in the US — insulate the content carriers against legal liability for that content. In Facebook’s view, end users are the ones liable for what they post, and it is the copyright owner’s responsibility to seek redress from the end user (e.g., by prosecution, paywalls, or password protection). Facebook may be able to assist in that process (as internet service providers do for rights holders in many countries), but that is not the intent of the Australian code. The code seeks to make Facebook financially liable for the breaches, not end users. And while Facebook can establish a tool like Google News Showcase, and Australian media firms may choose to post their content there, it doesn’t eliminate the possibility that end users might continue posting news content on Facebook as they always have.

The February 23 compromise is a bandage on a festering wound that fails to address the root problem. The Australian government has agreed to change the legislation to account for agreements internet platforms have already struck with traditional media companies when deciding whether the mandatory bargaining code will apply. Under the previous arrangements, the mere situation of dominance in advertising markets was all that was necessary.

The compromise has also given Facebook more time to strike agreements before the legislation will come into force. Facebook, for its part, has reinstated Australian content on its site, because if it can negotiate deals with the media companies that limit its liabilities, the mandatory code in effect becomes null and void. How the media firms themselves will negotiate remains to be seen. Their incentives have changed; they must decide whether to strike deals or await government intervention via the code.

The world will undoubtedly be watching as the next stage in this battle plays out.

