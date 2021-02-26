How the rise of ‘citizen voice’ increased infrastructure costs: My long-read Q&A with Leah Brooks

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 18:01 Hits: 8

By James Pethokoukis and Leah Brooks

The cost of building interstate highways almost tripled between 1960 and 1980. Why was this the case? And is it possible for the United States to reduce its infrastructure per-capita expenses? Recently, I discussed these questions and more with Leah Brooks.

Leah is an associate professor in the Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration at George Washington University, as well as the Director of the Center for Washington Area Studies. She is the co-author, along with Zachary Liscow, of the 2019 paper, “Infrastructure Costs.”

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Let’s start off by looking at the current condition of American infrastructure. I think most people are under the impression that it’s in really bad shape, especially in comparison to other developed countries. Do you have a strong sense of the condition of American infrastructure?

Well, I can’t comment from a research standpoint, because my research is not focused on that. But speaking as a traveler, I think it’s pretty clear that US airports, sidewalks, and roads are generally less nice than those in Europe or Asia. We also seem to suffer more water and sewer infrastructure problems than Europe. So on the whole, I think that’s probably true.

What your paper does find is that, from the 1960s to the ’80s, we started spending a lot more money on interstate highway construction. So, what happened? Why did spending per-mile on interstate highway construction triple between the ’60s and the ‘80s?

Well, the sad part in all of this is that there seems to be a consensus that US infrastructure is of a low quality. Yet what this paper shows is that, at least for highways — and I don’t think that highways are unusual —we pay a lot for our infrastructure. While we don’t do international comparisons directly in this paper, others have, and they suggest that the US is an outlier in costs even among developed countries.

This paper rejects a couple of reasonable hypotheses for why costs are increasing and suggests a few that have explanatory power. While I think there’s a lot more work to be done to push on the ones that we think are important, maybe I can start there.

Yes, let’s start with the ones that you think have some explanatory power. We don’t want to go overboard by saying one thing accounts for 100 percent of the cost increases, but which ones do you think are certainly worth considering as having some significant bearing?

First, let me tell you the things that people often think are true but aren’t.

Often, people will speculate that, as interstate building progressed, it was increasingly built in places where it harder to build. If this were true, then costs would obviously increase, not because it would cost more to build a mile of interstate highway, but because you’re building more difficult miles. However, we just don’t see any evidence of this at all. When we look at spending per mile, we’re able to control for the three most important determinants of physical highway costs: how urban the area is, how steep the area is, and whether or not the freeway crosses water. But even when we control for these factors, we still see this really large increase in cost. So I don’t think those physical determiners are an explanation.

Via REUTERS

Another explanation that’s broadly popular — and, honestly, one I thought was probably true when I started this project — is that the underlying materials and labor costs were increasing. But here again, there’s just no evidence that per-unit labor or material costs were increasing over that period. For instance, the price of concrete and asphalt per-unit is pretty flat from the ’60s onward. It’s not that these prices haven’t increased, but even as they increased by 10 percent or so, we’re talking about an overall 300 percent increase in building costs. So the 10-percent increase is just small potatoes. And we’re not saying that the total amount spent on labor hasn’t increased, as that’s certainly possible, but it’s not because you’re paying individual laborers more money. So those are two explanations that are just not true.

Ok, so what are the keys to this increase?

In this paper, we identify two prime explanations for price increases.

The first is a pretty standard economics explanation: As people got richer, they wanted more stuff. Wanting more stuff can come in all kinds of varieties or forms. For example, if you get richer, you might want a nicer highway, which would have, for instance, a noise wall. Noise walls decrease the sound from highways so that, if you live near it, you don’t hear it as much. And I think noise walls also help decrease the environmental issues associated with freeways.

This is a trend we see in economics across all kinds of domains, not just in highways.

Healthcare, certainly.

Yes, healthcare. I mean, when you get richer, you want a nicer house, a nicer car, or fancier groceries. You do it in all kinds of things in your life — there’s nothing special about interstates. But we think certainly think interstates are a part of it.

Yet we also think that’s also only part of the explanation. The reason I say that is because this increase in income — which we see as impacting the increase in cost — is almost entirely associated with the 1970s and on. So even though there’s a really substantial rise in personal income in the ‘50s and ‘60s, we just don’t see it hitting costs in the same magnitude as it does from the ‘70s onward.

So what happened in the ‘70s that was absent during the ‘50s and ‘60s? It seems as though incomes were already going up and we had strong unions. So what happened at that pivotal point in the ‘70s?

In the paper, Zach and I identify a movement that occurred in the ’70s that we think is important not only in understanding interstate highway cost increases, but also more broadly important in understanding American culture and politics. We termed this movement the “citizen voice.”

The citizen voice describes a set of changes in social movements, judicial doctrine, and statute. These three things together combine to empower citizens in decision-making, and empowered citizens can make the government do things that the government maybe wouldn’t have wanted to do before. One way to think about this is in terms of economics.

In economics, we say that we’d like the government to internalize externalities, which means that we’d like it to understand and take into account the costs that its actions can cause for people. The most positive view of citizen voice is that it forces the government to do that. It forces it to take environmental, social, and disparate impact costs into account when making decisions.

What Zach and I suspect happened in the ‘70s is that the government had to start taking into account more than just broad societal costs, which are the kind of costs we’d want it to consider when making decisions. Because of citizen voice, it actually had to start taking into account costs that were of private benefit to individuals — things we probably don’t think the government should be taking into account.

Overall, we think it’s this rise of citizen voice that compelled these really substantial increases in costs.

Regarding the mechanisms that helped empower this citizen voice movement, it wasn’t just people protesting outside some congressman’s office. The role of citizen voice was actually incorporated into regulations so that officials had to take that voice into consideration. What was happening on the regulatory front that merged with the citizen voice movement?

I think a great example of this is the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) passed in 1969. I hesitate to talk about this because I don’t intend to demonize environmental regulations — which I think in many cases serve a valuable purpose and force the government to take into account worthy costs — but it’s a very easy example to understand.

The day after NEPA passed in 1969, the Environmental Law Institute was founded. The whole purpose of the Environmental Law Institute was to sue under the cause of action that’s granted by the passage of NEPA. And NEPA is just one example of the many statutes passed in that era that gave citizens the ability to sue whenever they thought that the government wasn’t faithfully following the statutory requirements.

There were also judicial decisions at the same time that my co-author can speak to better than I can. But they, again, basically allowed citizens to sue if they thought that the executive agency wasn’t faithfully following the statute as Congress intended.

Via REUTERS/Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa USA

So how does regulation — i.e. making policymakers take into account citizen voice — translate into higher costs?

That’s a great question. Based on some limited evidence, what we think happened is that the government had to change its spending behavior in a way to satisfy those citizens who are able to make noise. What’s suggestive in our paper is that we particularly see this increase in costs in places where incomes increased the most.

If you think about who is most able to execute on their ability to speak to government, it’s people with money. The more money you have, the more able you — or the neighborhood association you live in — are to hire a lawyer and sue. It’s certainly not true that the only types of people who sue under these laws are wealthy, but I would strongly suspect that there is a high correlation between income and lawsuits in these areas.

So what the regulation really allows for is lawsuits, or the threat thereof. Just the threat of a lawsuit could make you write a more careful environmental plan, hold more public hearings, raise the costs of hearings, take into account concerns so as to avoid lawsuits, or hire environmental consultants. This is basically an entire industry that didn’t exist before the 1970s.

It seems like this whole sector really popped. You mentioned just one organization, but it certainly wasn’t the only one that seemed to view NEPA as the green flag waving “Go.”

Oh, absolutely not. NEPA is just one example of the many different types of statutes passed at this time that gave people the ability to delay and derail projects.

So it’s not just NEPA. Well, you mentioned the underlying cause — what was it? Why did these regulations and movements pop up when they did? I suppose one simple answer is that people started becoming more concerned about the environment. But it can’t just be that.

I think that’s part of it, but that’s not really a full explanation. For example, I think Europeans probably care more about the environment than we do here and in many ways get better environmental outcomes from their projects, but they get them in a much less costly way. In general, I think they have a less protracted public comment period and, once the government makes a decision about a project, the decision is usually final.

Here in DC, there are local projects that have had substantive modifications during the project because of complaints from citizen groups. And starting, stopping, and delaying are all costly actions. Think of a contractor who’s bidding on a project: If they’re not sure about how long the project is going to take, they’ll charge more for it because they’re going to build that risk of delay into their initial pricing.

Now, this was all 50 years ago. It seems like, over the past half-century, we would’ve figured out that this was a potential issue, but it appears to still be a problem today — assuming you view this as a problem. So why aren’t we fixing it?

Well, I think there are a lot of winners, and you could always see yourself as a potential winner even if you’re not a winner today. That’s my guess, Jim.

Suppose you live near a metro line that’s getting built very slowly, in part because of citizens who are voicing their concerns about the impacts of the metro line in their literal backyard. That is absolutely within their right to do, but you would probably think that they shouldn’t have 10 years to do it. And you might think, “Oh gosh, I wish I had that metro line now.” But even in this scenario, I wouldn’t be in favor of changing these laws, because what if they decide to run a metro line behind my house? I would want the power to protest that. So that’s part of it.

I also think it’s just really difficult — it’s like changing the direction of an aircraft carrier, because there are all these parts and fixing one part alone is not enough. Even if you got rid of NEPA, I don’t think you would see a substantive change, because NEPA is just one of the many statutes that cause this problem.

There are other faces of this as well. We now have a much more litigious system, a system in which the Supreme Court has given citizens the right to sue executive branch agencies. So addressing all of these things together would require some kind of monumental change.

It seems to me that one might think this is an issue if, say, you think that the US has substandard infrastructure and you’re excited that we’re going to spend a lot to improve it, or perhaps if you take climate change seriously and think that we need to be building things like it’s windmills or nuclear power plants. If doing all of that is going to take longer and be more expensive than it might be otherwise, maybe that’s a catalyst to think about this intersection between citizen voice and a society that seems pretty litigious.

Yeah. So I will say as an addendum to my previous answer, I think another reason we don’t actually see a lot of pressure on politicians to modify the systems that lead to high costs is because it’s really hard to observe these costs. I had a conversation with a senior official from the Federal Highway Administration who said to me, “Yeah, we don’t actually know how much each section of highway costs us to build. We know how much money goes out the door. We know how much money we’re spending in total, but we can’t tie that spending to individual sections of highway.”

So they don’t have a way to even evaluate the costs of highway construction, and that’s pretty broadly true for US infrastructure as a whole. The US is very good about requiring data disclosure, but we do not have substantive disclosure required for completed infrastructure costs. We know an awful lot about the bids, but we know much less about the final costs. I think if you really wanted to change the system, the easiest and most substantive thing to do would be to require those who spend money to publicly report the final completed costs.

Do we see any differences in costs between states? We mentioned NEPA — states have different versions of that. So is there an observable difference in costs across regions and states?

We looked at that. To me, there is certainly variation by state, even when you control for the geographic features that you would think determine cost. The best way to explain the extent of that variation is to point out that if the 75th percentile state had spent like the 25th percentile state, we would have built the interstate for 40 percent less than we did.

The empty Interstate Highway 94 looking east toward Highway 83 the area where the shooting occurred off the interstate. Police shut Interstate Highway 94 through the Delafield Area, as they searched for a suspect who shot two police officers.Mjs Delafield Nws Sears 4

That’s a fair amount of savings, but Zach and I don’t really have any great understanding of what’s driving that cross-sectional pattern across states. But we do have two findings, the second of which is really odd and interesting.

First, there is a lot of variation in interstate spending per mile across states, much more than in other types of public spending. When I originally looked into this, I thought that maybe the states with high interstate spending also spent a lot of money on schools or other things, but that’s actually not true. The variation in interstate spending per-mile just swamps the variation in all other kinds of per-unit public spending.

The second finding is that the only kind of public spending across states with which we could identify a really substantive relationship between interstate spending per mile is Medicare spending per capita.

That’s interesting.

It’s just weird. When I first presented this, I was getting looks like, “What are you talking about?” And I had to say no, I don’t think that sick old people are going around causing expensive interstate. But I think it’s possible that the same kind of behavior that yields high Medicare spending also yields high interstate spending.

Let me finish up with this one. If President Biden came to you and said, “We want to improve infrastructure and build America back better, but we worry about costs and delays,” what would you advise?

I would say that the politically feasible, but still powerful, thing to do is to require final cost reporting — and even to require interim cost reporting. The best way to control costs is to make them public and thus opaque.

A while ago, Congress asked the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) to try and understand whether US infrastructure spending was high. And as best as I understand it, the GAO basically responded by saying, “Well, we don’t really know. There’s not enough information on costs to even understand this.”

Now, I’m not a politician. I’m an economist. But I do think it’s a lot easier to have states report costs than it is to try and limit the public comment period on a project. Would I suggest that? Yes. But does that seem politically feasible to me? No.

I think my more conservative or libertarian listeners would answer that question by saying, “Hey, get rid of NEPA. Let’s roll these regulations back.” Are you wary of doing that?

Yeah, I guess from my point of view, there are substantial benefits from environmental regulation — benefits that we wouldn’t expect the government to take into account unless it is forced to. That’s not to say that every NEPA evaluation for every project is done right. But here’s one way to think about this: At the beginning of the interstate highway system, the government just built freeways without taking into account citizen preferences at all. That’s too far of an extreme in one direction. Now, the government builds infrastructure taking into account perhaps too many people’s preferences, and maybe also some private benefits that it probably shouldn’t. There must be some happy medium that we could get in between these two polar opposite cases.

My guest today has been Leah Brooks. Leah, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thanks for having me, Jim.

The post How the rise of ‘citizen voice’ increased infrastructure costs: My long-read Q&A with Leah Brooks appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/how-the-rise-of-citizen-voice-increased-infrastructure-costs-my-long-read-qa-with-leah-brooks/