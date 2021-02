Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 13:53 Hits: 4

The number of new claims for unemployment insurance appeared to plummet last week, dropping to a seasonally adjusted 730,000 during the third week of February from a revised total of 841,000 the previous week, according to data released Thursday by...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/540453-jobless-claims-fall-sharply-to-730k-as-weather-fraud-distort-data