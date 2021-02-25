Can Republicans maintain a conservative-populist alliance? An interview with Henry Olsen

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 12:00 Hits: 5

On February 5, AEI and the Ethics & Public Policy Center (EPPC) hosted a panel discussion regarding a YouGov/EPPC national survey of 1,000 self-identified Trump voters, conducted on January 11-14. In this discussion, Henry Olsen, the primary author of the survey, outlined two central factions within the Republican Party: those who primarily support the Republican Party and those who primarily support Donald Trump. These two groups form a coalition in the Republican Party in which each faction relies on the other even as the two groups are in tension.

To further unpack the nature of this conservative-populist coalition, the two of us recently conducted a follow-up interview with Mr. Olsen. We discussed the motivations and policy preferences of Trump supporters, as well as whether they can be reconciled with the pre-Trump Republican Party’s platform and the preferences of the broader American electorate.

Henry Olsen is a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, where he studies American politics and the impact of populism. Henry is also an opinion columnist for The Washington Post, and he is the author of the 2017 book, The Working Class Republican: Ronald Reagan and the Return of Blue-Collar Conservatism.

The following is a lightly edited transcript of the conservation.

Bowman: Henry, I know you’ve done an enormous amount of work on the Republican Party over the years — in particular, looking at different factions within the Republican Party. So tell us a little bit about how this survey came to be.

Olsen: The survey came to be when YouGov contacted me and asked whether I’d be interested in doing a poll on the future of the Republican Party or the status of the Trump coalition. We moved in the latter direction — the status of the Trump coalition — and worked with the YouGov (US) affiliate, which is based in the West Coast.

I conceived of it as a way of answering a question that’s on a lot of people’s minds: What is the state of the Republican Party? But this survey looks at the perspective of the voters, rather than the perspective of the elected officials, because ultimately the elected officials are trying to appeal to the voters. And if you know what they’re looking for and what their current state of mind is, I think you learn a lot about how the elected officials will try and navigate the coming months — and maybe even the coming years.

We found a lot of interesting things, some of which are surprising and some of which confirm what we had already thought. I think that’s the work of any good survey research: Sometimes you confirm your priors, and sometimes you find them challenged.

Konicki: Given Trump’s loss in 2020, the coalition between GOP supporters and Trump supporters that you’ve described is currently insufficient. Is it possible to bring back Romney-Biden voters while also expanding the more Trump-leaning, working-class populist appeal? If so, what would this message and platform look like? And if not, which of those two paths is more worthwhile for the GOP to take: reverting to the pre-2016 coalition or doubling down on working-class populism?

There are really three questions there, so let me tease each of them out. First, any party that wants to return to the pre-2016, Romney-era Republican coalition is signing its own death warrant. There is no way in which you can recreate that on the grounds on which it was formed — which is to say, underplaying cultural issues and religious issues (both in priority and in rhetoric) and playing up economic issues. There’s no way to do that while also having a unified Republican Party, because close to half of the Republican Party now probably cares more about cultural issues than economic issues. And there’s also no way to do that while keeping a large number of the Trump era’s new blue-collar voters.

People attend a campaign rally held by U.S. President Donald Trump at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania , U.S., October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

So you’re basically rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic and moving from an electorally efficient minority, which can compete for the Senate and the Electoral College, to an electorally inefficient minority which would concede the Electoral College, likely concede the Senate, and still have a difficult time winning the House. So that question is pretty easy to answer.

As to the second question, if you had to choose, I think the only rational choice is to double down on the working class, because the rising share of nonwhites in the electorate are disproportionately non-college graduates. Republicans have a tendency, as they have for decades, to focus on minority or immigrant groups’ professional classes. But the vast majority of Latinos are not going to be college graduates in the next 20 years. The vast majority of African-Americans are not college graduates, nor will they become college graduates in the next 20 years. And even a large number, if not a majority, of Asian voters are not college graduates.

In fact, many of the strong GOP gains among Asians under Trump have been in working-class Asian communities, not in the upper-income communities. So if you are serious about looking at the rising nonwhite population, you must address the fact that, for the foreseeable future, the vast majority of them will be taking over, from whites, the working-class jobs in the American economy. And that means that you need to double down on the working class.

So now to the third question: Is it possible to be Trump-plus? Can the GOP take the current coalition and grow out? I think it is possible. Now, we’re not talking about getting back every single person who voted for Mitt Romney in 2012. I think a lot of those people decided that if push comes to shove, they’re actually kind of conservative Democrats, which is what David Brooks declared in a column in 2020 — that he considers himself to be on the rightward flank of the Democratic Party. And he’s content with that.

Instead, you want to get back the people who aren’t content with that — the people who do value many of the things that the current Trump coalition does but also have a personal disagreement with Trump and also may value these things in different orders. One example I’ll give is the suburbs of Kansas City in Johnson County, which were one of the places that dramatically moved against Republicans across the board between 2016 and 2020. But before that, it had moved dramatically against Republicans in reaction to Governor Sam Brownback’s supply-side tax cuts, which did not produce the growth and the revenue he promised after four years of giving it a try. They participated in an alliance with Democrats to throw conservatives out of the state legislature in primaries and then override the governor’s veto of the repeal of his tax cut.

The example shows that these voters are interested in an active government — a limited but active government to address their concerns. And that’s exactly what blue-collar voters want: a limited but active government to provide the services and the protection that they can’t provide themselves, and then gets out of the way. You adopt that as your principle, and you can adopt policy points that simultaneously appeal to the educated and the less educated. That’s how you grow out a Trump-plus coalition.

Konicki: I’ll accept that the GOP establishment has been out of step with much of its base on economic issues. But it also seems true that Trump’s policy preferences and priorities tended to be somewhat malleable, especially when shaped by establishment-GOP figures in Congress and his administration. Also, in terms of shaping his popularity among his base once in office, Trump’s policies were perhaps secondary to his posturing and purported willingness to “fight” — to quote a recent Kristen Soltis Anderson column.

How do you reconcile those two things? What do you say to those who push back and argue that Trump’s appeal was much more symbolic and less substantive than others might assume? And if Trump’s ultimate economic policy agenda was more establishment-minded than he had originally sold, and his supporters either didn’t notice or didn’t mind because a lot of his appeal came from his ability to perform or be a symbol, how does that affect your view that the GOP needs to substantively moderate on economics?

Well, it doesn’t affect my view at all, because the conservative-populist alliance is a coalition. It’s not that the next Republican president needs to be entirely populist — that would divide the coalition, too. What you need are things that are prioritized by all the subgroups in the Republican Party, prioritizing them in equal measure. And that, in fact, is something Donald Trump did.

If you asked the GOP establishment wing whether they liked his trade policies, they would either loudly or sub rosa tell you no. But in fact, that’s one of the things that his populist people liked. Whether he achieved what he wanted to do or not, they liked the fact that he was fighting with foreign governments in order to protect American jobs. They liked the fact that, whether he succeeded in building the wall or not, he said that protecting American jobs for American citizens was a priority of his. And again, that’s something that typical Republican economic policy would either downplay or avoid entirely. And so what you need to have is a balance between conservative priorities and populist priorities.

What most people who are still pushing back against this balance want is to not make any substantive overtures. They say, “If we put on an angrier tone and wave the modern version of the bloody shirt, we don’t actually have to give populists any ground on the things we care about.” And I don’t think that’s right at all. There’s a very thin line to walk.

Let’s take a look: Donald Trump got almost 47 percent of the popular vote. If you lose a couple of percent of that, then that means you have to get an even larger share of the centrist voters. And the more you try to appeal to them, the more of intra-party stress you’ll have, because one of the things that you’ll need to do to do that is appeal to things on culture that increase the stress from the party’s most fervent base — culturally conservative Christians and people who are concerned about the fate of America.

Again, the idea that somehow you can turn the clock back and go back to a time when the Republican Party’s economic consensus was between supply-side and business — which is essentially what the consensus was, because even if they had their differences, they had very large overlap in consensus which came through in the establishment aspects of Trump’s economic policy — is simply whistling past the graveyard. And if they have a death wish, they can exercise that wish, but they won’t avoid their fate by wishing it weren’t so.

Konicki: Your point is well taken that libertarian and establishment Republican economic policy wishes are out of step with Trump’s base. But to come at this from the other direction, what substantive differences are there between, say, what Democrats are offering when it comes to economic policy and the economic policies that GOP populists would like to see?

In other words, are you making a “What’s the Matter with Kansas?” argument, but from the Republican side?

No, there’s a very large distinction, but it really depends on how Republicans view it. What Democrats tend to offer is universal programs that are cloaked in the guise of meeting a need but, in fact, extend far beyond what is necessary to meet that need. That was Ronald Reagan’s criticism of the Great Society and the policies that eventually became the Great Society — that the way to address this problem is to actually meet the need and to be aggressive in meeting the need. And so Reagan always advanced a third way between the libertarianism of Barry Goldwater and the soft socialism of the Great Society. What the Republican Party needs to do is understand and capture that.

Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan is pictured waving to well-wishers on the south lawn of the White House on April 25, 1986, before departing for a summit in Tokyo. Via REUTERS/Joe Marquette

The temptation is not to try and be Democrats-lite and offer the same thing but say you can make it cost less, which was essentially what the response of liberal Republicans in the 1960s was. Rather, what you need to do is offer an alternative moral vision and say, “There are people who need help. And these are the people who need help a lot. And these are the people who don’t need help. And these are the people who shouldn’t get help a lot.”

The COVID relief bill is a perfect example. The Democratic proposal is to give people who haven’t lost their jobs and make hundreds of thousands of dollars an extra $1,400 per person. All the studies show that the people who have received these checks in the last year have used them to pay down their loans and save. How does that help the economy? How does that help anybody with need? What we should be doing — rather than mimicking this idea as Trump tended to do, because he had instincts rather than thought — is take a thoughtful conservative populist approach, being generous with people who need help and absolutely tight-fisted with people who don’t.

And if you actually articulated that view, you’d find that’s where Americans are — particularly Americans in the center. They think Republicans don’t care about people who need help, and they think Democrats are willy-nilly with their tax dollars and are happy to help people who either don’t work or don’t need help. And I think if you advance that, you would be exactly in the position where you wouldn’t outbid the Democrats, but you would change the rules on them in a way that makes you likely to win the game.

Konicki: One aspect of Trump’s influence on the right has been the increased rejection of — and maybe even derision towards — Bush-era military intervention. We’ve recently seen some populist Republican pundits and politicians criticizing “endless wars,” for instance. So what does a post-Trump GOP’s foreign policy views look like?

We first have to look in the mirror and say, “Why did the United States do things in the Bush-era that they did?” They did things because there was no overriding government that posed any legitimate threat to the United States. Russia had nuclear weapons, and that was really the only thing that could be used to threaten any American interests. There was no substantial conventional military threat that any country could use to pose any serious threat to the United States. This meant that second- and third-order threats could be prioritized and dealt with. And that’s what 9/11 crystallized: Terrorism was not something that could topple the United States, but it could scare American citizens and damage our interests on the periphery. And so we focused our military efforts on that.

Let’s now look at 2021. Russia is coming back and modernizing its military. China is now, by some measures, a larger economy than ours (and by other measures the second largest economy) and is rapidly building up a technologically sophisticated large military which, while it cannot project global power, is increasingly able to project Asian power. What this means is that we have state actors who are hostile to us and whose power to affect our interests is substantially strengthened.

So a rational conservative-populist policy would say, “We no longer are the world’s unitary superpower. We are back to a cold war with other state actors, and we need to concentrate on fighting and building alliances against those state actors.” And that means withdrawing American troops from the periphery. Whether or not the Taliban or Al Qaeda are able to re-establish a base in Afghanistan is tertiary at best compared to whether or not Taiwan is invaded, whether South Korea is invaded, or whether the NATO allies on the Eastern periphery are subverted and ultimately invaded either by Russian forces or by so-called volunteers who are merely Russian troops with a different uniform.

These are the threats that the United States faces today, and they require a substantial rebuilding of the military and a substantial refocusing of our alliance structure to address America’s genuine interests. And it means toning down our military commitments to fighting tertiary threats. So you can be both against “endless wars” and for a strong international involvement that’s properly focused on a conservative-populist foreign policy.

The problem, again, with the establishment is that they seem to not want to be willing to deal with the changes in power on the ground. In 2001, the United States spent close to 4 percent of its GDP on national defense, and it now spends under 3 percent. And our adversaries in foreign governments have ramped up their spending dramatically. That matters, and that should mean that we husband our resources better. But there seems to be a willingness to fight wars we don’t need to fight with resources we can’t afford to lose rather than admit that facts on the ground have changed.

It’s as if the Roman Empire in Trajan’s time just decided to send all of the legions into Mesopotamia to fight for a region that they had only recently gained from the Persian Empire and consequently left open the Rhine to invasion from the barbarians. That would have been foolish. They didn’t do it. They retreated from Mesopotamia because it was a non-essential part of the empire. That’s what America needs to do now. And if you’d find that the conservative-populist alliance would be perfectly happy with a strategy that does that.

Konicki: What advice would you give to pro-immigration Republicans who want to hold together the coalition, but who also still believe in the vital importance of pursuing the economic benefits of immigration?

If such a person wants to play within the Trump coalition while also pushing for immigration that’s beneficial, they need to aggressively do two things. First, aggressively push for mandatory E-Verify. As the survey shows, the Trump coalition is much more favorable to legal immigrants than illegal immigrants. Non-legal immigration is a problem because it invokes national security fears — if a million people can cross our border without very many checks, how many of them are here to work, and how many of them are here to do something bad? It doesn’t take too many in the latter category to really disturb American society. And that’s also the group that places downward pressure on unskilled American wages at the very time when job opportunities for people with lower job skills and lower formal education are rising.

Immigrants participate in a socially-distanced outdoor naturalization ceremony to become new U.S. citizens, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

So if you want more immigration, the first thing you need to do is say mandatory E-Verify is absolutely essential because it dries up the demand for non-legal immigrants. Once you have established that, then you focus strongly on a skills-based policy. And that doesn’t mean necessarily an H-1B-style policy, which can effectively be manipulated — not to provide skills that are in short demand, but rather to drive down wages and reduce the wage signals to Americans to take up studying the skills themselves.

What you need to do instead is have a rational skills-based policy with a long-term outlook that is trying to attract people with particular skills who are willing to settle in this country permanently. And if you did that, you would find that the Trump coalition would support it. Overall, that would lead to virtually cutting off non-legal, non-refugee migration, because when people can’t find work here, they won’t come to find the thing they can’t find.

In the short term, you would find a dramatic decline in the number of immigrants who come in, because the vast majority of legal immigrants either come in through family reunification policies, which are not skills-based, or through these semi-skilled based programs, which are in fact attempts to drive down wages. But in the long term, we would be competitive with the countries that have such policies — like Canada and Australia — that attract people with skills who are willing to settle here, people with money who are willing to invest here, and businesspeople who want to use our rule of law to create an entrepreneurial environment. So you would, I think, find an increase in skilled immigration after an initial decline.

So deal with the social and economic pressures first, and you’ll get what you need in the long run: a committed group of immigrants who bring needed skills and financial resources to the United States — as well as a commitment to the US as their new home, as opposed to a place where they’re parking the bus to make money but plans to go back home, whether that person is a low-skilled laborer for Guatemala or a high-skilled person from India.

Bowman: Henry, what does the poll tell you about John’s generation — Gen Z — and how Republicans can appeal to them?

Here’s one thing we have to remember about Gen Z: Most people think about this generation as people like John — college-educated whites — but actually, over 60 percent of Gen Z are non-whites who are largely going to be working class. A substantial number of the whites in Gen Z are people who don’t have a college degree and aren’t going to get a college degree, and they have a very different perspective. So a lot of people in Washington say, “Oh, we have to deal with millennials. We have to deal with Gen Z. We have to look at college-educated whites like John who want to go get a PhD,” but that’s actually the last group we need to be looking at.

Very frankly, if you want to deal with Gen Z, that means dealing with children of immigrants and children of African-Americans who want to progress upwards in America and be treated fairly in American society. And often, they have many of the same concerns economically and socially as working-class whites.

Now certainly, even in those groups, you find more liberal cultural views. So if you want to deal with young voters, you will need to deal with them in a less theological nomenclature. But you can address many of the same concerns. For example, Ontario’s conservative-populist alliance won its provincial election by talking in part about social issues. One of the planks in their platform was eliminating the Liberal Party government’s aim to put transgender education into the second-grade curriculum. And they won the immigrant areas. They won Brampton, Mississauga, and Scarborough — areas that are dominated by South Asian and East Asian immigrants. They liked practical social conservatism, but they weren’t lectured to about faith in Jesus Christ.

So I would say you have to understand who the Gen Z voters are and you have to meet them on their own terms. And that requires social conservatism without theological doctrine, as well as hand-up economic policies rather than hands-off neo-libertarian economics — making the same sort of compromises that you would make to attract a white voter will also attract nonwhite Gen Z voters.

Konicki: That’s a perfect segue into my next question. It’s a common explanation in Democratic and mainstream circles that Trump’s rise — his appeal as both a candidate and president — is partially, or primarily, driven by racial attitudes and racial prejudice. Some will go as far as to say it’s a “mask-off” moment, where Trump’s rise was a culmination of the Republican Party’s 50-year transformation into a white grievance party.

Now, one response to this, at least to an extent, would be to point to Trump’s improved performance in 2020 among certain demographic groups, like Hispanics. So the racial politics theory is not some perfect, silver-bullet explanation for Trump’s success. But, with that having been said, what does this explanation get both wrong and right?

Well, I would like to start by quoting Ronald Reagan from 1964: “The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant; it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.” You have to understand that the left has been trying to delegitimize the right since the New Deal. Back then, they called the conservative opposition to the New Deal fascist. This led to the rather laughable exchange Reagan had with Barry Goldwater, which Goldwater recounted when Reagan gave him the Medal of Freedom. He said, “I seem to recall you called me a fascist SOB when we first met” — referring back to when Ronald Reagan himself was a liberal.

These progressive attempts to demonize the opposition rather than understand it were supplemented in the 1960s as people who used to vote for Democrats in the South started to vote against them because, in many ways, there was anger over race. Then, people who attempted to appeal to those voters without an explicit racist appeal were then said to be talking in code. So the whole idea that the Republican Party is a white grievance party goes back to the 1960s. And it is, again, an attempt to demonize legitimate disagreements, not an attempt to actually describe things.

So I think what’s been going on is this: The only people who have been unmasked in the last few years are the progressives who view the world through their own darkly tinted glasses. And if you wear blue glasses, you’re going to see blue shades. That’s what they’ve been seeing — they’ve wanted to demonize the conservative and center-right opposition for 75 years. And they think they have the evidence to do it.

A protester holding a sign against racism and hatred is removed from U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

So let’s look at what the evidence says. The evidence does say that there are some people within the Trump coalition who hold views that we could legitimately say exhibit some racial resentment. Emily Ekins looked at data from the Voter Study Group, which Karlyn and I participated in which I actually created and directed for a while. She did a typology and found roughly 20 percent of Trump’s 2016 voter base could fairly be said to have views that counted as racial resentment, which meant that 80 percent did not. That was of the 2016 base, and we now know that the 2020 base is more nonwhite than the 2016 base. So what we would say is that the racially resentful are now a smaller share.

So yes, there are people within the Trump coalition who have views that seem to be triggered or motivated in part by racial resentment. But the vast majority of Trump’s voters are people who do not share those views. They may share an opposition to immigration, but for different reasons. They may share a concern about Muslim terrorism, but for different reasons.

Turning to both my own work and Emily’s work, take a look at the 2016 exit polls and do some backward math to see what issues or characteristics were shared by virtually all Trump primary voters. This is going to be the core of the core — the sort of people who voted for Trump in the primaries, which would be less than half of the total Republican primary voters, which would be a smaller portion of his total vote share. What you find is that immigration did not unite Trump’s voter base — a substantial number of people who voted for Trump oppose deporting illegal aliens and/or did not name immigration as their top issue.

Yes, immigration was important, and Trump was overrepresented in those groups who cared the most about it. But if that had been what drove his voter base, he would have had between a third to half the support that he had in the Republican Party. The only issue that united his voters in the 2016 primary — the position shared by at least 85 percent of his voters in every state that voted was support for the Muslim immigration ban. You can support the Muslim immigration ban for many reasons besides a dislike of Muslims. Remember, he adopted this in the wake of the horrific shooting in Paris followed by the Muslim terrorist act in San Bernardino.

Emily Ekins looked at a different set of works when she created her typology, and she too found — on a much wider range of issues with a much larger voter base — that of the five groups that comprise 100 percent of the Trump coalition, the only issue they agreed on was the Muslim ban. They agreed on it with different degrees of intensity and support, but that was the only thing that united all of them. And again, surely some of them did it because they don’t want Muslims in the country for less than noble reasons. And surely, some of them did it because they were afraid of terrorism, which is something that surveys show across the globe — voters on the right in Europe and the United States are more worried about terrorism and terrorist attacks than voters on the left.

So here’s what I would say: First, take what the critics say with a grain of salt. As Nietzsche said about the historians, “They’ve dug up what they themselves have buried.” And second, to the extent they have described something, they have described a minority — a small minority, rather than a majority or even close to a large group — within Trump’s general election base of support.

Konicki: To push back, it’s worth noting that it’s really hard to measure racism. It’s often more of an implicit attitude than a policy position, and there’s also a social desirability bias that leads people to underplay their racist beliefs. There are ways to try to get around this, but none are perfect. Feeling thermometers are probably a bit too on-the-nose and therefore under-measure racism. And then there’s the racial resentment scale, which maymeasure things other than racial attitudes — or at least may measure things that are prior to those attitudes.

So when you say, “Listen, if you look at Trump voters’ stated motivations at face value, you see far less racism than these narratives warrant,” is it possible that the implicit attitudes that you can’t really pick up in typical polls actually fuel more underlying prejudices motivating Trump’s supporters?

That’s an excellent question — one I’ve thought about a lot. I am working to fund some work with Emily Ekins to rethink the standard racial resentment scale. That survey will be fielded sometime in the next couple of months, and the data will show what they will show.

What I want to say, on a more abstract level, is that the left has chosen to conflate prejudice and racism over the last 15 years. Racism would have been understood in the 1930s or 1940s as a belief in the inferiority of a certain group’s members across the board, which often resulted in certain types of legal barriers. Obviously, Jim Crow is an expression of that. The left has tended to conflate that with prejudice, while at the same time exalting their own prejudices as beyond reproach.

So one of the things we found in the VSG survey, which hasn’t been published yet, is that Democrats have about as negative of an impression on a feeling thermometer about groups like white men, rich businessmen, or white evangelicals as Republicans feel towards Muslims and illegal immigrants. Why is one prejudice exalted and the other condemned? A rational response should be is to distinguish racism from prejudice, and to try and accurately measure that.

Having said that, I would tend to agree with you that feeling thermometers — which ask people to use a 0-100 scale to describe how “warmly” they feel towards various social groups — will be inhibited to some degree by a social acceptance bias, so it may misrepresent genuine feelings. Whether it understates racism or understates prejudice is a separate question. And look, the same thing is true of progressives — they presume that certain answers on the racial resentment scale indicate underlying racism, whereas anyone on the right would say, “Well, actually I’m responding to this because it’s testing my view on individual responsibility and individual initiative.”

A rational scientific approach would be open to the possibility of multiple forms of measurement error and would be actively trying to define what they’re measuring and find ways to accurately measure it. The academy does not have the slightest bit of interest in doing that.

Bowman: What does your survey show about how much support Trump has for 2024?

Trump initially starts in a very strong position: Close to 80 percent of the current Trump voter base said that they would either definitely or probably support him if he ran again. Now, there are other polls outside of this survey that include the Republicans who are not Trump supporters — those who voted third party or voted for Biden. Obviously, in those polls, Trump does significantly less well. And there are polls that don’t ask “would you support Trump?” in the abstract and instead ask “would you vote for Trump over all of these potential people?” And his support goes down in those polls. But certainly, at this moment, I would say if Trump wanted to run again, he would have to be rated a strong favorite to win the nomination.

But one thing we know about American politics is, as I like to say, the “what” — that is, the general groupings of people around particular issues of concern — changes slowly, while the “who” changes rapidly. And so right now, Donald Trump is viewed by a large majority of his supporters — and probably a majority of Republicans — as somebody who shares their values both attitudinally and across a host of issue positions. That means that the supply side economics people can say Trump’s one of them because he voted for the tax cut, and the people opposed to immigration can say he’s one of them because he’s fighting for the border wall. They enter the Trump coalition from different gates, but they end up in the citadel regardless of how they got there. But that can change. That can change depending on what Trump says and does, and it can change depending on whether people establish themselves within the Republican Party as credible alternative voices.

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts at the end of his campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, U.S., October 16, 2020. Via REUTERS/Carlos Barria

So if the election were held today, Trump would probably win the nomination pretty easily, but the election isn’t held today. So let’s see where it stands then.

Bowman: To conclude, what is your top takeaway from the survey?

The top takeaway I have from the survey is that the conservative-populist alliance is real. It requires mutual forbearance and understanding, but building out from it — rather than trying to ignore the fact of it — is the only way forward for the Republican Party. You cannot add by subtracting. That means populists can’t throw out conservatives or establishmentarians, and conservatives can’t throw out populists. That’s the way to division and defeat.

A conservative-populist alliance is workable. It’s already there. The way to go forward is to build from it and not to form an intra-party circular firing squad.

[related-itmes item=”” title=”Learn more:”]

The post Can Republicans maintain a conservative-populist alliance? An interview with Henry Olsen appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/politics-and-public-opinion/can-republicans-maintain-a-conservative-populist-alliance-an-interview-with-henry-olsen/