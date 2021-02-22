Bolsonaro is meddling with Petrobras, reverting to typical Brazilian interference in state-owned enterprises

Articles

Published on Monday, 22 February 2021

In Brasília, it is University of Chicago economics versus Brazil’s traditional statist model of development. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro recently voiced his dissatisfaction with Petrobras, the country’s state-owned oil giant, and the rising price of diesel fuel; in a social media post late on a Friday evening, Bolsonaro removed the CEO, Roberto Castello Branco. Despite conscious efforts to signal a preference for market-oriented growth over statist models of economic development, this is yet another episode in Brazil’s reversion to government interference and the politicization of state-owned enterprises.

The spat began in early February, as Bolsonaro tangled with Castello Branco over the increasing price of diesel and other fuel, as global crude prices began their recovery from the pandemic-induced slump. Bolsonaro’s maneuver continues a trend of state meddling in Petrobras’ corporate governance. During then-President Michel Temer’s term, Petrobras CEO Pedro Parente fell out with Temer during a debilitating, nation-wide trucker’s strike, leading to Parente’s resignation. This makes Castello Branco the second Petrobras leader in just three years to lose his job while seeking fuel-pricing autonomy.

Under the guidance of Paulo Guedes, now Minister of the Economy and a University of Chicago-trained economist, Bolsonaro campaigned on opening Brazil’s economy and the sale of Brazil’s state-owned giants. While Guedes purportedly rebuffed Bolsonaro’s desire to intervene in Petrobras’ fuel-pricing mechanism, it was not enough to save Castello Branco, another University of Chicago-trained economist. Brazilians are now comparing Bolsonaro to Dilma Rousseff, his Workers’ Party predecessor, for his intrusion into the affairs of Petrobras. The difference is that Bolsonaro actually ran as a market liberalizer; Rousseff did not.

For political reasons, the Rousseff government-directed Petrobras to sell fuel below international parity, triggering some $40 billion in losses during the years 2011-2014 — and eventually sparking the anti-corruption probe, Operation Car Wash (OperaçãoLava Jato), which continues to roil Brazilian politics today. Both Parente and Castello Branco had vowed to bring domestic prices in line with global markets and to sell off underperforming assets, reducing Petrobras’ debt burden. Bolsonaro’s replacement of Castello Branco with Joaquim Silva e Luna, a former defense minister with no previous experience in the oil industry, could threaten the company’s return to profitability.

In his first public statement after his appointment, Silva e Luna sounded a lot like Bolsonaro. He promised to “find balance” between Petrobras’ interests and those of average Brazilians in the fuel-pricing mechanism. Already, shares in Petrobras have plunged by as much as 11 percent, while the company has suffered billions in losses. In the end, the mounting losses could be as high as 100 billion Reais, or $18.5 billion USD. However, the most important currency — investor confidence — is where Petrobras could suffer the most irreparable damage. “Petrobras is in a complicated position,” writes the noted Brazilian analyst Thiago de Aragão. “There’s no point in investing in company shares until there’s greater clarity about what General Silva e Luna’s management will be like and how far the government will continue to intervene.”

Corporate governance of state-owned enterprises is always a complex matter. When the government maintains the majority ownership and control, it will be tempted to exercise considerable influence over a company’s strategies and investments. The quality of this governance will no doubt weigh on the question of Brazil’s accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an initiative on which it has expended considerable diplomatic capital and that now enjoys US backing.

In a recent review of Brazil’s corporate governance of its state-owned enterprises, conducted by none other than the OECD, the comprehensive report recommended that Brazil “establish a mechanism for the Federal Government to set the financial and nonfinancial goals to state-owned enterprises it owns. In the absence of a public mechanism for setting goals for state-owned enterprises, opportunities for political intervention in management through informal means are a persistent problem.” After Bolsonaro’s meddling, and his threats to intervene similarly in other sectors, these words are prescient indeed.

In sum, these actions demonstrate that Bolsonaro, like his predecessors, intends to use Petrobras as a political tool, rather than a public-private partnership to manage Brazil’s vast oil resources and to build the country’s wealth.

