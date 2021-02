Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021

Walmart on Thursday announced that will it be raising the pay for 425,000 employees across the country.The raise will boost wages to between $13-$19 an hour, depending on location, for 425,000 digital and stocking store associates on March 13,...

