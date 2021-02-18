Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 22:41 Hits: 4

Source: Lisa Rabasca Roepe, SHRM, All Things Work, February 6, 2021

….Corporate America’s current efforts to increase diversity are failing, according to a 2019 study by Coqual (formerly the Center for Talent Innovation) in New York City.

Protests over George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police last year called attention to systemic racism. Some corporate executives have publicly condemned racism and promised to do better.

But for change to happen, they’ll have to look to their own internal processes, experts say. Black individuals make up 13 percent of the U.S. population but account for only 8 percent of employees in professional roles. Black professionals hold only 3.2 percent of all executive or senior leadership roles and less than 1 percent of all Fortune 500 CEO positions.

Black professionals may be represented in corporate offices, but they’re not being welcomed and included, the study found. As a result, companies are at risk of losing them, along with their significant talents and valuable perspective that companies need to help innovate and serve an increasingly diverse customer base….

The post Barriers for Black Professionals appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2021/02/barriers-for-black-professionals.htm