Partnership among cities, states, and the federal government: Creating an office of subnational diplomacy at the US Department of State

By Anthony F. Pipa, Max Bouchet

Emerging and established policy structures in other countries provide insight into the opportunities and pitfalls of developing a formal channel that links the diplomacy of subnational governments with the U.S. Department of State.

New legislation in Australia seeks to rein in the international activity of local governments, in response to an agreement launched between the Victoria state government and the Chinese government as part of its Belt and Road initiative. The recently established laws give the national government veto power over agreements negotiated by local and state governments, compromising the autonomy of local leaders and reducing their incentives and political influence to engage in and strengthen local diplomacy.

Other countries have prioritized the potential positive outcomes of the global engagement of local leaders for the country’s foreign policy, taking steps to support and leverage it. In France, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts an office, headed by an ambassador (the “Délégation pour l’action extérieure des collectivités territoriales,” DAECT) and staffed with diplomats specialized by region and issue, to support this international activity.

The office, for instance, encourages and supports international development cooperation efforts led by subnational stakeholders. Financial incentives orient cooperation on the SDGs to priority countries for French diplomacy. To cultivate a dialogue between foreign policy and subnational engagement, a commission under the authority of the prime minister (the “Commission nationale de la coopération décentralisée, CNCD) connects representatives from most ministries; representatives of associations of cities and regions; and key public agencies in a twice-yearly meeting with the minister of foreign affairs, to discuss priority themes and coordination of external action at all levels of government.

French local governments have a long history of international activity sanctioned and encouraged by the national government. The external action of subnational governments and their cooperation with foreign counterparts is seen as a key contribution to France’s soft power and influence abroad. By empowering it, France enables subnational action and cross-border agreements with counterparts, as long as local governments respect the boundaries of French treaties and avoid clashing with core foreign policy commitments.

Policy recommendations

The incoming Biden administration should create and seek to institutionalize an office of subnational diplomacy within the State Department. The administration should signal the importance of this office by providing adequate staffing; positioning its leader to be at the level of ambassador or assistant secretary; ensuring that it is placed under the undersecretary of political (P) or economic (E) affairs; and immediately advocating Congress to pass authorizing legislation that ensures its continuation beyond the change in a presidential administration.

1. Set the office’s primary objective as strengthening the ability of U.S. cities and states to conduct international activities and maximize the benefits for their residents.

Cities and states have autonomously been engaging internationally, resulting in a diversity of innovations, partnerships, relationships, and exchanges of knowledge and best practices on issues meaningful to them and their constituents. The initiative should clearly position the office as a support to empower this local action. The office would thus focus its activities on providing staffing, intelligence, expertise, and training to help these local governments build their capacity, boost their global influence, and optimize the benefits they receive from their international engagement.

As suggested by the proposed legislation, a fellowship program that places a substantial number of foreign service officers for tours of duty in U.S. city and state governments should serve as the centerpiece of the new office. To reinforce the importance of such an experience, and put incentives in place to attract elite talent, the administration should seek to make the fellowship a mandatory requirement for earning one of the four ranks associated with the senior foreign service. There is precedent for this, as it was an original characteristic of the Pearson Fellowship.

This would not only provide immediate capacity at the local level; it would also provide the State Department with an immediate expansion of opportunities for maturing diplomats to sharpen their skills and experience. The chance to engage in the type of pragmatic, problem-solving orientation that is emblematic of subnational diplomacy, and the scale of fellowships (the proposed legislation called for 30), would enable this initiative to play an important role in the rebuilding of the diplomatic corps.

We suggest that public engagement with local residents and stakeholders be an intentional part of the fellowship. Diplomats might be required to hold at least one local town hall per quarter during their tour, for example, that enables a public conversation about their work and the benefits/implications for the city or state. Another idea would be to do a series of presentations to students at local schools.

These activities would achieve multiple purposes:

Provide immediate staffing capacity and expertise in diplomacy that elevate the presence and influence of U.S. cities and states on the global stage.

Optimize the ability of U.S. cities and states to respond to the local effects of transnational issues.

Expand the immediate opportunities for challenging hands-on experience for a new class of diplomats who will need to know how to engage with a wide range of stakeholders, helping rebuild and strengthen the capabilities of the U.S. diplomatic corps.

Build relationships between State Department diplomats and local citizens, enabling a greater understanding of the connection between foreign policy and its implications for local communities.

Increase the ability of early- to mid-career diplomats to connect U.S. diplomatic efforts and international challenges to domestic issues.

It is important to ensure that the goal is not to bring the global activities of cities and states “in line” with U.S. foreign policy or have them convey the policy priorities of the national government. The office should aim to build the capacity of cities to better leverage their leadership and weight on engaging globally and solving global issues. To maximize that reach, the State Department will help cities refine their skills and competencies to do so.

2. Empower the office to open a channel for mayors and governors to inform and help shape U.S. foreign policy on key priorities.

Cities and states have experience and strategic foresight to provide to the U.S. government on global issues where they form the frontlines of local response. They are sharpening their ability to respond to these issues through their bilateral relations with international counterparts and their participation in global cooperation facilitated through various international networks (some estimates suggest more than 300 city-to-city networks now exist). This office can play a leadership role in helping leverage their expertise and relationships as foreign policy positions are developed so that U.S. positions respond to the needs and implications for local communities.

There are different models to consider. Some priorities might warrant their own time-limited working group or task force, similar to the model of the “State, Local, and Tribal Leaders Task Force On Climate Preparedness and Resilience” that convened governors, mayors, county officials, and Tribal leaders from across the country with federal government officials. Alternatively, it might make sense to form an advisory group that includes mayors, governors, and key intermediaries (the U.S. Conference of Mayors, National League of Cities, National Association of Counties, National Governors Association) that meets regularly with the secretary or deputy secretary of state and other key senior officials.

While ostensibly the focus would be on offering local leaders the opportunity to provide input into policy development, the benefits to the State Department would not be limited to better policy. Because local governments are sovereign-less, local leaders often enjoy a higher degree of flexibility and freedom than national diplomats. They deploy soft power under the umbrella of pragmatism and problem-solving. This enables them to unlock business and technical relationships with foreign counterparts that can be unusual and valuable. Cities, in particular, are developing networks for global cooperation, such as C40 Cities and the U-20, and these may prove useful as the State Department seeks to reimagine U.S. global leadership that drives collective action.

The Office could also lead the introduction of subnational issues into interagency coordination by connecting local government leaders and issues with the National Security Council, the U.S. Agency for International Development, and the Domestic Policy Council, among others. The ambassador and its staff should also strategically build relationships within the State Department and offer value-added expertise and influence that connect policy issues and meetings to the subnational dimension.

3. Harness the State Department’s expertise to help subnational governments navigate the opportunities and risks posed by international engagement.

The office should harness the knowledge, intelligence, and expertise of the State Department to improve the ability of cities and states to manage the geopolitical and security sensitivities that come with global engagement. Other than a few large cities such as Houston, Los Angeles, and New York City that have diplomatic teams, many engage globally with little background and training in international relations. The State Department could help them navigate the implications of certain partnerships before launching foreign missions or hosting foreign delegations. This could also help prevent potential vulnerabilities and security risks stemming from unprepared and uninformed interactions with counterparts from U.S. competitors.

The office should make it a key priority to ensure access to the training and intelligence that enables the State Department’s diplomatic leadership. This means enabling regular intelligence briefings on sensitive and relevant matters. The office might also build a special curriculum for training at the Foreign Service Institute. Hosting an annual gathering of the international affairs and protocol officials from U.S. cities and states would lay the groundwork for relationships and a community of practice that builds trustful relationships with local partners. The office might also build a knowledgebase of sample agreements, tools, and best practices that acts a policy library for subnational diplomacy.

Conclusion

In 2021, the United States is reentering an arena of global cooperation that has changed dramatically since 2016. As the incoming administration prepares to return the U.S. to the Paris agreement and reengage with COP26, for example, it is important to recognize that U.S. cities and states have been global leaders in elevating standards and collective action—while also flexing their muscles to move these agendas locally. Given the urgency of multiple crises with global dimensions and domestic implications, the U.S. cannot afford to avoid using all means available to solve these problems. The Biden administration should leverage emerging bipartisan support and give subnational diplomacy its rightful place at the table of U.S. foreign policy, creating an office of subnational diplomacy and working to institutionalize it through legislation.

