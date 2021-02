Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 21:41 Hits: 3

The nation's debt burden will be twice as large as its annual economic output in 30 years, according to long-term budget projections released by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Tuesday.By 2051, the debt held by the public would amount to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/539068-cbo-public-debt-to-surpass-200-percent-of-gdp-in-2051