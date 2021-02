Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 21:36 Hits: 5

A pair of bills were put forth by Democratic senators this week aiming to help Black farmers survive the coronavirus pandemic — and reconcile a long history of mistreatment and discrimination.Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock (Ga.), Cory Booker (N.J...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/538598-democrats-make-historic-push-for-aid-equity-for-black-farmers