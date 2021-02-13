How American universities can promote innovation: My long-read Q&A with Korok Ray

Articles

A key component of America’s ability to innovate is its world-renowned system of higher education, which is the envy of the world. However, there’s room for improvement. Universities can do more to promote the inventive talents of their students and faculty. Recently, I discussed this potential — and the steps higher education institutions should take in order to realize it — in an interview with Korok Ray.

Korok is an associate professor at the Mays Business School of Texas A&M University and the director of the Mays Innovation Research Center. He’s also the author of the recent National Affairs article, “The Innovative University.”

I think many people assume, and it’s certainly my assumption, that American universities are the best in the world. Is that still true? And if so, why is this the case?

The good news is that right now, they still are the best in the world, so that’s a true statement. I don’t know if it will always be that way, but it’s where we are today.

I think that’s fundamentally because, since World War II, the US has made big investments in higher education, primarily through entities like the National Science Foundation (NSF). Vannevar Bush was the Dean of the College of Engineering at MIT, and he really envisioned the modern industrial university — i.e. entities like MIT.

He also created the NSF, which — though designed for promoting basic research — actually funds a lot of applied research too, primarily through US universities. So since World War II, there’s been a huge amount of investment in higher education and research level education at US universities. And while it was going well, now there are some serious issues that we need to address, especially given the global competition for technology investment.

In your article, you say the “industrial university” has played a big role in American innovation. Can you expand on this concept of the industrial university?

Sure. So in the US, there are really two kinds of universities. There are technical, industrial universities — MIT is probably the best example of that. And on the other side there are liberal arts universities. You could say Harvard, Yale, or Princeton are the best examples of that — especially Princeton, given they don’t even have professional schools. Those are the two dominant paradigms in higher education today.

Building 10 sits behind Killian Court at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., November 21, 2018. Via REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The industrial university largely arises from the strength of the engineering faculty and students, funded mainly through government grants rather than tuition. You can think of these universities as doing some pure research, but also a lot of applied research to bring ideas from theory to practice. Like I said, the NSF puts huge amounts of money every year towards these universities to develop technologies that will eventually make it to market, either through actual spin-outs of the university — students who go on to start companies of their own — or formal programs designed to commercialize technology like the NSF has with the iCore program. So there are all these different avenues for commercialization of research, and that is primarily happening through these industrial universities.

Liberal arts universities, on the other hand, don’t actively commercialize research or even do applied research at that scale. They are successful in innovation, but primarily through their students. Mark Zuckerberg or Jeff Bezos are great examples — it wasn’t like Facebook and Amazon were research projects that faculty were working on at Harvard and Princeton. Rather, they were projects that the students were working on and then executed on their own afterwards. So those are the two big paradigms in higher education today.

So they both play a role in American innovation, but, as you just outlined, they play different roles. Is your concern that, at least at the industrial kind of university where there’s a commercialization of the research being done, there’s something wrong with that process?

I think it could be better. To be totally frank, what’s happening now is that there’re a lot of mixed messages. These universities are purportedly pursuing basic science, and to a large extent they are, but at the same time the NSF funding is becoming more and more based on applications.

For example, the NSF runs a big program called Engineering Research Centers, which gives $30 to $60 billion grants to universities over several years. They’re not really just looking for purely theoretical research — they’re looking for research with real impacts on society — but the universities don’t fully embrace that. I think they are a little schizophrenic and could engage with their commitment to innovation in a more substantial and coherent way.

So it seems that universities are a key part of American innovation. Broadly speaking, do you think that these university programs are working, or do there need to be revisions in that piece of the American innovation machine?

I think it’s working at some level, but I also think that we’ve been pretty lucky so far because I’m not sure that it’s really working at a systematic level. We’ve been lucky in the sense that we’ve had a vibrant tech sector since World War II, and we’re currently leading in some areas of innovation. But I think it could be vastly improved. To me, there’s a lot of inefficiency within higher education and how to execute innovation.

Even within these industrial universities like MIT or Texas A&M, there’re a lot of faculty and students who could be engaged in innovation but aren’t. Typically, the liberal arts faculty are largely agnostic or totally detached from innovation. However, part of the value of innovation is not just the technical innovation itself, but rather the impact of that innovation on society — and that includes things creating an innovative business model. And if we have learned anything about real innovation in the last 20 or 30 years, it’s that it’s never just technical innovation alone. It’s always some business, economic, or social innovation on top of the technological innovation. We have all those skills within universities — we just don’t deploy or recruit them in the right ways.

At the very least, I think some parents will like to hear that. I think a lot of parents think that every kid needs to be engineering or computer science and that there’s no role for liberal arts in the economy of today or of the future. That’s not true, right?

Exactly right. Let me give you an example. When I was at Stanford getting my PhD, Google started simply as an algorithm, a way to rank websites. However, Google is not successful only for that — it fundamentally also created an entirely new way of selling advertising. That’s the reality of why it’s a trillion-dollar company now. Yet no one ever uses Google as an example to talk about the economics or business of understanding innovation and digital advertising — we always refer to them as the first search engine to implement the page rank algorithm.

So I think there’s a huge benefit to taking the liberal arts skills that we teach and applying them towards innovation to really amplify our impact.

A sign is pictured outs a Google offcie near the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave

If I’m an engineering or computer science professor and I have a great idea that can be turned into an amazing project, product, business, or be really useful in some way, what happens next? Who gets the credit or revenue for that? How does that process work?

The first thing is to decide whether the idea comes from the student or the faculty. If it comes from the student, then the university really has no claim to that IP, and the student is on their own. They have to go through whatever extracurricular channels and resources are available to them at the university to help take that product to market. That resource may be an entrepreneurship center that puts them in touch with mentors, or it may be that they join a startup incubator. Usually, those avenues are not well-connected to the university itself.

Where the university has a bigger role is with an IP that emerges from faculty or staff, usually as a result of funded research. For example, a professor of engineering receives a big NSF grant to explore something, and then an offshoot of that grant is that they would like to commercialize some of that technology. In that case, they’re supposed to approach their tech commercialization office and discover some sort of contract between the faculty and the entity that they will create, usually a startup.

Universities vary a lot in terms of how much support and resources they bring to help that faculty commercialize the business. Sometimes they offer a lot of support and they’ll help gather the entrepreneurs together, put the team together, and even provide and locate funding for the startup. Other times, they’ll do the bare minimum. There’s a wide range.

Right. So it seems like some universities, particularly more industrial universities, really understand and encourage that process, while others don’t. Generally, do you think that, given global competition for talent, universities are becoming more aware of that process and feel like they need to do more to help their students, or certainly their professors, take those next steps?

I think there are mixed results here. I’m going to go back to my Google story because Stanford was actually critical in this change. Stanford was obviously wildly successful off of Google — both the university itself, which made money off of Google, but also some of the faculty who were advisors to the founders and were later able to have some ownership in Google. But what also happened when Stanford’s Google-success story got out about 20 years ago is that all universities started to ramp up their commercialization efforts. Most university commercialization offices saw Google as a great case study and thought “Maybe we have our own Google lurking within our halls.”

But for two reasons, it didn’t actually work out as we’d like. One is that much of the success of Google was beyond Stanford itself and more a result of its position in Silicon Valley. Many universities just don’t have that kind of ecosystem built out. The second reason is that commercialization offices began to impose fairly rigid and somewhat onerous grievances with faculty which, rather than promoting innovation, actually hindered innovation because they essentially promised that at least some part of the equity would go to the university. So faculty started to wonder, “Well, what do I get in exchange?”

If the university isn’t giving anything in exchange, it’s a raw deal. And it hinders innovation because then faculty don’t disclose what their ideas are. They don’t want to give up equity for no reason because they’re not getting anything on the other side, whether it be marketing, connections, networking, or what have you.

Should universities have closer ties with business in order to help students fully maximize any ideas that have innovative potential? Obviously, students are a tremendous resource — you’ve highlighted at least one example of students turning their idea into a trillion-dollar company. Do there need to be closer ties with businesses, and do universities push away from that in many cases?

I think there could be a lot of benefit from closer ties. The process right now is fairly haphazard. A lot of the ties could come through alumni, and, in my opinion, most universities don’t really actively utilize their alumni base. It’s random — they use it for development, or maybe if they want to fund the next football stadium, but in terms of actually connecting with what alumni do with their careers, it’s not used well.

A lot of the most successful alumni at many universities are entrepreneurs for whom innovation is key to their life. They would be more than happy to engage with students — the younger generation of innovators — on substantial, meaningful projects instead of simply getting a call from the development officer when they need to fund the next athletic stadium.

Should the government be giving a lot more money to schools for research? And on that note, one of my concerns is that, if the government does increase funding, there’ll be too much emphasis on the applied side of research. I’m very worried that we’re so focused on industrial policy and competing with China that we’re going to forget about the basic research side of things.

So should governments be giving more money to schools? And if so, what should that money be for?

I don’t think this would require an increase in public funding of higher education. I think we could keep it as it is, or even possibly decrease it if the money doled out to universities is targeted a little better. So much of the innovation in this space could happen within higher education itself, and frankly, higher education has their own incentives to get this right.

In the long term, I’m fully convinced that if a university has a policy that executes well on innovation, it will pay for itself over generations because of the loyalty of alumni to give back to the university — those donations could eventually offset tuition increases later. So I think it’s in the university’s interest to do this.

In terms of the government’s role, maybe when they do give NSF grants, for instance, they should tailor those grants to make sure that the receiving universities actually engage the broad set of faculty in using them, rather than just engaging with the narrow silos as they do right now. That would be one policy change that would be welfare-improving.

There’s always a China aspect to these policy discussions. Do you think that universities are equipping this country to compete with China’s innovation output? Chinese leaders seem to be laser-focused on technological progress — being at that frontier and pushing that frontier forward. It sounds like our universities could be doing more to help us compete.

China’s a good example, and innovation is just one small area, as I think there’s a larger discussion about China’s operations going on. Truthfully, it comes back to the command-and-control versus laissez-faire debate. With innovation, China is surely taking a strong, pointed view for things like AI by funding large amounts of research and technology in that area. The US has a fundamentally more decentralized approach where we’re, to quote President Bush, “letting a thousand flowers bloom” to see where things go.

A smart sport field is installed inside the Nike NO.1 flagship store, which offers a fashion high-tech experience during the Christmas season in Shanghai, China, 12 December 2020. Via REUTERS

I prefer the decentralized approach because I don’t believe we know upfront what specific area of innovation will be the best. It could be that a huge investment in AI is not the right area — maybe China should have invested in blockchain, for example, rather than AI. But that’s the risk you run with a command-and-control central authority trying to dictate innovation, which is fundamentally unknowable from the outset.

I think that, structurally, the US is in the better position with its decentralized network of universities. The universities just need to up their game, or a new university needs to be created that is specifically oriented around innovation, not other things

Finally, one of my frequent concerns on this podcast is that we will become, and are becoming, less open and friendly to immigration, which has played a huge role in our economic success and the success of our universities. Is that a concern of yours?

Absolutely. In fact, I spent almost all of last year writing a paper exactly on high-skilled immigration. Fixing our immigration policies is probably by far the easiest and most straightforward way to increase our productivity.

Moving to a merit- or skill-based immigration system rather than our current policy of family reunification — which, like our birthright citizenship program, is essentially arbitrary — would be vastly more productive for higher education, future entrepreneurs, raising the quality of the student labor force, and improving the quality of technical work hired into companies. I think that’s an easy win, and I hope this new administration looks seriously at that proposed policy.

My guest has been Korok Ray. Korok, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you, James. I enjoyed it!

