Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Heineken on Wednesday revealed plans to cut 8,000 jobs as its sales around the world take a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.The Dutch beer brewer announced the decision after it recorded a loss of $248 million last year. The cuts amount...

