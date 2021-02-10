FCC asking the wrong questions on Lifeline

Articles

Scholars and policymakers alike have long criticized the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for its failure to analyze the efficacy of the Lifeline program. Lifeline spends $2.25 billion annually to subsidize voice and broadband service for low-income consumers, but does so without measuring whether the program actually helps narrow the digital divide.

Last December, in connection with a 2016 mandate to draft a report on the State of the Lifeline Marketplace, the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau issued a data request asking wireless providers about customer usage and cost information. While the FCC’s newfound interest in data is commendable, the bureau is asking the wrong questions. Carrier cost data may help the FCC understand what it can get for $9.25/month. But it does not help us understand more fundamental questions such as which Americans are at risk of losing connectivity, why these families struggle, or whether $9.25 is enough to get them online. To determine answers to these questions, the commission must focus not on carriers providing Lifeline service, but the low-income population that the program is ostensibly supposed to help.

The FCC’s data request

Traditionally, Lifeline provided a $9.25 monthly subsidy to help low-income households afford basic telephone service. In 2016, the FCC began transitioning from voice to broadband access, in the process establishing an escalating minimum level of service that Lifeline providers must deliver to receive the subsidy for eligible consumers. Carriers have pushed back, arguing that requiring a steadily increasing level of service without a commensurate increase in the subsidy would make the Lifeline market less attractive and eventually drive carriers away. The bureau’s data request amounts to an attempt to call the carriers’ bluff: It asks for network cost data — including wholesale costs, subscribership usage data, and overhead costs data for the nine largest Lifeline providers — to better understand the economics of the existing program.

Although the bureau carefully avoids the term, this looks suspiciously like a rate case: Is the “rate” that Lifeline pays on behalf of eligible households reasonably related to the service provided? The bureau states that this cost data will inform “recommendations regarding the Lifeline support amount.” But of course, the FCC long ago exited the rate regulation business — and for good reason. Allocating fixed costs is an inexact science, especially when, as here, those costs are incurred for both Lifeline and non-Lifeline services. And setting a cost-based rate requires the government to decide what an “appropriate” profit should be — a task the agency has rightfully felt uncomfortable about doing in a competitive environment.

Asking the wrong question

But more fundamentally, the data request shows the agency is asking the wrong questions about Lifeline. The bureau asks whether the $9.25 subsidy the agency has chosen to give low-income households is sufficient to provide the service that the agency has deemed appropriate for them. Lost amidst this rank paternalism is an understanding of how America’s low-income population uses the internet, what barriers prevent them from getting online, and how we can help them overcome those barriers. To answer those questions, the FCC needs a much better understanding of the population that Lifeline is supposed to serve — and that can only be achieved by asking the people themselves.

One thing seems clear: Lifeline isn’t serving that population well now. A recent Washington Post feature on the program suggests that 33 million households might be eligible for service, but only a fraction are enrolled, in part because the service does not meet the needs of these families. And Lifeline enrollment has been declining at a far faster rate than overall poverty in the US. And of course, the program’s qualifications — income below 135 percent of the federal poverty level or enrollment in another federal antipoverty program — is over- and under-inclusive, subsidizing families that are at no risk of canceling their service while missing some that are.

I wrote in 2016 that Lifeline “amounts to a $2.25 billion annual bet that giving a little bit of money to millions of low-income households will somehow solve the broadband gap.” Nothing since then has changed that assessment. We can, and must, do better — starting with getting a data-driven profile of the population Lifeline is supposed to serve. And that can only be accomplished by identifying which Americans cannot afford internet access (and which are at risk of losing access) and asking them how the program could help.

Given its institutional strengths, it’s unsurprising that the FCC would rather talk to carriers than low-income consumers. But to make the right changes to improve Lifeline, the FCC will have to reach out to the impoverished as well — or transfer the program to a bureaucracy more familiar with the needs of low-income families. Lifeline is a noble cause with subpar execution. It’s time for it to live up to its mandate.

