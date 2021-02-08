Biden trade actions update: Protectionism 3, open markets 0

Articles

Even without a US Trade Representative in place, the fledgling Joe Biden administration has managed to outdo the Donald Trump administration with a protectionist act. Last week, following restrictive actions on Buy America and the Jones Act, the Biden administration overturned the Trump administration’s decision to remove hefty tariffs on aluminum exported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reinstating the taxes using the same bogus national security rationale originally employed by Trump’s America First trade team.

In placing 10 percent tariffs on aluminum from numerous countries, Trump invoked Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act. The action was one of the most destructive moves of the Trump administration for the world trading system. Though multilateral trade rules provide for a national security exception, in recent decades, trading nations have rarely used this rationale for protection because of fear that it would open the floodgates for protection using the loophole. The aluminum tariffs swept in close US allies (making the hypocrisy even more dubious), but some countries were exempted, including Canada, Mexico, and Australia — but not the European Union. For most countries, the Trump administration cynically used Section 232 as leverage for restrictive quotas.

Just before he left office, Trump removed aluminum tariffs for the UAE, seemingly in large part as payoff for that country’s agreeing to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. Regardless of the rationale for that policy change, the point is that the trade barriers had been taken down, at least in this instance. Industry sources predict that rather than bowing to the widespread criticisms from US aluminum importers and allies, the Biden administration will not challenge the national security rationale. They will instead use it as leverage to negotiate concessions on other trade issues: “Everything in the trade space in many ways is about negotiations and leverage.”

Domestically, labor unions and the vestigial aluminum industry strongly applauded the UAE reversal, while the much more economically significant aluminum importers in construction, autos, and cans warned of increased prices and decreased competitiveness.

On this and other big trade issues, the Biden administration says it is conducting a wide-ranging review, so it is far too early to predict how Section 232 policy will be settled. But if the unilateral national security excuse remains on the table for trade actions, it bodes ill for renewed US fidelity to multilateral liberalization and trade reconciliation with strategic economic allies.

Lastly, on these issues, it is interesting to note the recent juxtaposition of views between the Financial Times editorial board in its recent op-ed, “‘Buy American’ plan will not help US workers,” and one of its most prominent columnists, Rana Foroohar, who wrote her own piece titled “Joe Biden’s ‘Buy American’ is not bad, it is a necessity.”

The Financial Times editorial presents the standard (and correct) economic arguments against Buy America restrictions. The board admits that more needs to be done for US workers, but notes that the gains from Buy America protection would largely accrue to stockholders of protected companies and not filter down to labor. While supporting a US push for more reciprocal public procurement policies around the trading world — but arguing that Buy America policies would trigger protectionist reactions abroad — the FT board concluded: “Helping US workers is indeed essential. But ill-targeted protection is a damaging way to do so.”

In contrast, Foroohar, an acute left-leaning analyst, is a relentless critic of Big Tech and skeptic of capitalism in its present form. Foroohar disdains “economic arguments” that ignore central “political challenges” and are based on outdated “models of Ricardian trade economics.” She posits a plethora of faults and negative social impacts of globalism and free trade, including the immiseration of workers, environmental degradation, growing inequality, outsized corporate influence, and more. Simplistically (ignoring Adam Smith and influential ideas from the 18th century), she argues that the post-World War II international trading order was an attempt to forestall nationalistic fascism. And she concludes by saying that today, “Arguably too much economic globalisation has benefited a select group of stakeholders, and so actually supported political extremism in the US and Europe.”

Thus, it is on the basis of this supposedly enlightened national self-interest that Buy American “isn’t bad, but necessary.” In the cited instances, the Biden administration seems to agree, and, in Ms. Foroohar’s terms, has gone for the “politically smart nod” to the alleged “economic woes of this new world.”

Adam Smith, RIP.

