Will US antitrust law break up Big Tech? My long-read Q&A with Joshua D. Wright

People on both sides of the political divide have expressed dissatisfaction with America’s current antitrust laws. They believe these laws are too lenient, enabling big companies to squash competition and, in the case of Big Tech companies, exert an undue influence on the public’s access to information and ability to speak. But it’s not clear that antitrust hawks have proposed remedies that would actually handle these concerns. And many antitrust experts believe that maintaining America’s current system is the best course for consumer welfare. I recently explored this debate in my interview with Joshua D. Wright.

Josh is a law professor at George Mason University, as well as the executive director of the Global Antitrust Institute and a former member of the Federal Trade Commission. He is the co-author, along with Jan Rybnicek, of the recent National Affairs article, “A Time for Choosing: The Conservative Case Against Weaponizing Antitrust.”

Pethokoukis: What sorts of problems is our antitrust system meant to deal with?

Wright: It’s funny — when I came to the profession in the late ’90s, antitrust was thought of as a specialist corner of corporate law. When I came on the academic job market people told me, “Don’t tell anyone you do antitrust. Antitrust is dead and nobody knows what it means anyway. Tell them you do corporate law instead.” Since then, that idea has been flipped on its head a little bit.

Antitrust is designed to deal with the acquisition of monopoly power. It is primarily designed to act as a backstop — a way to regulate and police the creation and abuse of monopoly power in ways that harm consumers and competition. That’s has been its role, as interpreted by the Supreme Court, since the late ’70s.

However, I think you’ve got all sorts of calls to do different things with it now, which makes it a more exciting topic than when I came into the field in the ’90s.

Oftentimes, when I hear people talk about antitrust, it’s in the context of breaking up a company. That seems like a fairly severe remedy, but there are other remedies, right?

Right. When I teach antitrust to my law students, I divide the world of antitrust into three parts: There are cartels, there are mergers and acquisitions, and then there’s monopolization or single-firm conduct.

For cartels, think of naked price-fixing, like if gas station owners walk across the street and say “Hey, I’ll raise my price, if you raise yours.” This is the criminal corner of antitrust — agreements between competitors not to compete — where most of the remedies are fines, jail time, or things like that.

In mergers and acquisitions, it’s prohibiting a proposed merger. Ninety-nine percent of modern merger enforcement in antitrust is before the acquisition has happened, so we’re not breaking anything up but are instead prohibiting a proposed transaction. Now, there are some exceptions to that, obviously.

Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Joel Klein (C) comments on a federal judge’s ruling that Microsoft Corp. broke U.S. antitrust law by abusing its monopoly in personal computer operating systems as Attorney General Janet Reno (L) and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller look on April 3, 2000, in Washington. Klein said “The decision will benefit consumers and stimulate competition and innovation in the high tech industry. Via REUTERS

Then the third bucket is what I described as monopolization. In Europe, they call it abuse of dominance. Examples of these cases could be the DOJ’s suing of Microsoft at the turn of century, the DOJ’s case against Google, or the FTC’s new case against Facebook. These are cases that are brought against a firm — usually a large firm — that allege that a single firm (not with help from its friends, like in the context of the merger or cartel) has done something on its own to abuse monopoly power and hinder competition. Those cases, in that third bucket, are where we sometimes get structural remedies or breakups proposed, and sometimes we don’t.

Let’s take the DOJ’s suit against Google that they filed earlier this year. That case is largely about search distribution. It’s about payments that Google makes on the Android and Apple ecosystems to get prominent placement for Google to be the default search engine. That case isn’t about breaking anybody up. If a court finds those contracts to be unlawful, there’ll be an injunction so they can’t enter those types of contracts. Whenever one thinks about the substantive merits of the case, those just aren’t about breaking up firms. Those remedies are available in extreme cases, and they happen from time to time, but most of antitrust really is not about breaking up large firms.

One reason we’re talking about antitrust law is in the context of DayTech. Some people would really like to break them up. They have breakup plans for Amazon, Google, and Facebook. They’ve forgotten about Microsoft, but maybe aim to breakup Apple. It seems to me that breaking somebody up is a pretty severe remedy. If, over the next five to seven years, we were to breakup four or five companies — all of which are the largest in the United States and the world — would that be the most mind-boggling thing ever to happen in antitrust? Breaking up one of those companies would be a pretty big deal, but if we were to start carving off pieces of all of them, that would be historic, wouldn’t it?

It would be historic, and it would also be wrong-headed for lots of reasons. For one, we’re having this chat virtually, in the middle of a pandemic, in a time where lots of people are benefiting more than ever from the goods and services provided by some of these firms. But on top of the atmospherics, the world’s most successful and innovative companies are here in the US where, in large part, our antitrust regime has avoided ex-ante regulation of these firms, at least through a competition policy lens. It’s avoided the structural breakups of these firms, as opposed to the European or Chinese approach.

Sure, there are certainly calls to break these firms up just like you have in Europe and China, where the firms don’t exist. But to cut to the chase on the law of this stuff a little bit, one of the reasons why breakup is incredibly unlikely, no matter who’s in the administration or appointed to these jobs, is because of one key feature of the US antitrust system. (And this is one of the first things I explain to my students as well, because it’s the way Europe sues Google, fined Google $5 billion, fined Amazon, and will eventually fine Apple, and Facebook, and everybody else.) One of the signature features of the US system is that US antitrust laws do not punish companies for competing successfully and becoming large. You can “build a better mouse trap,” even if you become the monopolist. There’s a famous passage by Justice Scalia in the Supreme Court case Trinko — it reads a little bit like an ode to the successful company who earns monopoly power and gets to charge the monopoly price because it out competed its rivals. So we don’t have a system in the US where we make an antitrust cause of action out of successful innovation.

They have that in China and Europe. They’ve got a more hands-on, ex-ante regulatory framework that they use to control the inner workings of these companies. In those countries, where you come out of the gate already doing things that are unlawful, you start the game in a bargaining position with the regulator. It’s illegal to be the monopolist, so you’re just going to bargain over what you are and are not allowed to do. It’s a culture of consent with the regulatory authorities.

In the US, we punish abuse of monopoly power. If you “built a better mouse trap,” but then you climb to the top of the ladder and burn it down, we have antitrust cases for that, some of which the government wins. When the government can prove that the firms are monopolist and harm competition, then the government can and will win those cases from time to time. But you’ve got to go to court to do it.

In this country, we’ve got meaningful judicial review of the government’s theories in those cases. You cannot just shout in a crowded room that the company is big and bad and just break them up that way. You’ve got to go to court and prove something like monopoly power, anti-competitive conduct, or that the companies are engaged in conduct that abuses monopoly power — something more than competition on the merits.

But you can’t just say, “Because Google has 89.2 percent of the browser market, then they must be a monopoly and are therefore bad, so now we have to do something.”

Right. You can’t do that here, but you can in other jurisdictions. I think that’s a feature, not a bug, of the US system. It’s one of the reasons — it’s a complicated world and there’s more than one thing going on here — why you’ve got an environment here, at least in terms of antitrust regulation, that’s been more hospitable to innovation and to hosting these companies than other jurisdictions around the world. Antitrust institutions are obviously just one part of a complex ecosystem of regulation, but they’re an increasingly important part. And so you can’t just say, “Look, this firm’s got monopoly power. Where do I go to get my remedy?” You’ve got to prove that they’ve used that power in a harmful way — and not just any harmful way, but in a harmful way that has reduced competition. That’s where these cases often go to die.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on “Online Platforms and Market Power” in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2020. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

Right. Was that always the American approach?

No. The American approach really flipped in the late ’70s — 1977 in particular. The story is a little bit of a perfect storm in the US antitrust system. If you read the cases from 1890 through the 1960s, essentially everything’s illegal all of the time. Just as Justice Potter Stewart said in the 60’s merger case Von’s Grocery, the sole consistency in Section 7 cases (i.e. the Clayton Act Merger statute) is that the government always wins. There were merger cases merging to just 4 percent where the government won. Everything was illegal: resale, price maintenance, any form of tying, selling left and right shoes together, everything’s illegal. It’s just a matter of prosecutorial discretion — “who does the government want to sue today?”

In the ’70s, a lot things happen at once. There was a big explosion from the Chicago School of Economics, among others such as UCLA. Economists started studying some of this stuff — exclusive dealing, tying, mergers, et cetera — and saying, “Well, wait a minute. Some of this stuff actually ends up being a way in which firms compete.” And we learned more in economics about when these things are pro-competitive versus when they’re anti-competitive, and people started revisiting the antitrust system that said all of this stuff was illegal all the time. Robert Bork was the most famous among them — and he gets the credit and the blame for some of this, both from the right end and the left — but basically everybody revisited the antitrust system.

The Supreme Court cases in the ’70s, which look at the antitrust system of the ’60s and prior, aren’t partisan decisions — they’re nine-nothing decisions. You had Scalia and RBG saying, “None of this makes sense,” and overhauling the antitrust system to say, “You know what we’re going to do, instead of using the antitrust system to do six things at once? We’re not going to use antitrust to protect small business and the environment and democracy — we have other tools to do those things.”

I can think economic inequality is really important and also think antitrust is not the right instrument to deal with it. If I maximize six things with one tool, then maybe I didn’t do it so well. That really was the history of antitrust. It was doing more harm than good. This was Bork’s famous antitrust paradox: It was a consumer protection regime that was hurting consumers.

So you get this big revolution in the law in the ’70s that changes the tune, but now there are a lot of modern calls to reinvigorate the old antitrust. I got in some trouble for describing all of this as “hipster antitrust” (that mostly was meant to be a good-natured ribbing at the idea that most of the calls are claiming antitrust is “too cool” to do economic analysis anymore). They claim to know that this stuff is illegal without thinking about it too hard, just because big is bad. And so they want to bring antitrust back to the ’60s, or the ’40s, or even earlier.

Well, it certainly seems that way. People think that there’re all these problems in the economy and that large technology firms are central to many of these problems, so we need to employ antitrust and break them up. And if they can’t be broken up under the doctrine that you’ve just spent the last couple of minutes describing, then we need to create a new doctrine that allows us to do all of these different things. If you’re worried about corporate power in general, if you’re worried about inequality, hate speech, moderation, political bias — we have a tool for you, and it’s called antitrust. And we need to wield it vigorously and frequently. I think that’s where we’re at?

Yeah, that’s where we’re at. And let me say a couple of things there. I think that there has been a call on the left to use antitrust to put the government in the role of product design decisions, contract decisions, and pricing decisions of private companies. There’s always been that. I think in antitrust — left, right, and center — there was a consensus that this revolution — this modern approach — to the consumer welfare standard was a good thing. You could get me (certainly a conservative thinker in antitrust) and a respected progressive thinker (say, Herbert Hovenkamp or whoever), and while we would disagree on individual cases, we would agree on the standard, how to measure it, what the theories are, and what sort of evidence would change each other’s minds. It’s that consensus that I think is starting to fray, given where the battle line is now.

And that’s not just because there’s a movement on the political left to do more with antitrust — that movement has always been there, at least in the political world. You can think of Liz Warren who wants to tell Amazon that they can’t have a platform and sell products, or that they can’t be a grocery store and sell private labels. And there are calls to go back to the merger policy of the ’60s, with bright-line market share rules.

It’s not shocking that progressives don’t like big, powerful corporations, or that there’s energy to do something about these Big Tech companies coming from progressives.

That’s not shocking. Though I will say, the antitrust discussion has certainly become more popular for some of these groups. I think it’s more politically salient, and I can hear candidates talk about it. People care — I think young people interact with these companies a lot more than they did with Standard Oil or the railroads back in the day. And I think a lot of the people voicing that progressive vision of antitrust have been wildly successful in getting their views heard on the big platforms. While their message isn’t new, it’s louder and has been more successful in some ways, so much credit to them in their efforts to get their message out.

What’s new and interesting, and for me disappointing, is the conservative joining of that movement. Take Josh Hawley and Liz Warren — while they have different motives to get there, their policy proposals are identical. There’s an understandable conservative angst about large tech companies who have, in their view, discriminated against conservatives or are politically biased inside the company or in the company’s decision-making. So you’re inevitably going to get this combination of anti-tech sentiment out of some segment of the right in any event. I think of Hawley as the largest voice of that group, but more recently Ted Cruz comes to mind, Ken Buck in the House comes to mind, and a handful of academics as well.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, questions Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election”, in Washington, U.S., November 17, 2020. Bill Clark/Pool via REUTERS

It’s like when two ends of a line join in a circle and make it really difficult to distinguish. Now you’ve got conservatives, I think for understandable emotional reasons, supporting the idea that, “Goodness, if we’re not going to use the government to control companies that don’t like us, then what’s the point?” There are a lot of good answers to that from a conservative perspective. It’s an important time for conservatives who believe in the rule of law and believe in markets — and who don’t want to have the federal government making product design decisions at Google, Apple, Facebook, or Amazon — to hold a discussion about this on the right. It’s a really important one to have, and that, I think, is new in this discourse.

Well, let’s just take the biggest punitive measure, which would be to break these companies up. If you’re worried about bias, how would that situation change if Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were separate companies? Let’s say you chopped YouTube off of Google, and maybe we have four different Googles: Google North, South, East, and West? Does that solve the bias problem? How would doing this influence their moderation decisions?

Well, it’s a great question. Hold aside for a moment the fatal problems of those suits, being that, if they went directly after content moderation on antitrust grounds, they would all die on the First Amendment. All of those suits will fail.

Say Mark Zuckerberg wanted Facebook to be woke-Facebook and only allowed left-of-center opinion on there, meaning you couldn’t have a pro-Republican or pro-Trump page —could he do that?

He could certainly do it without interruption from the antitrust laws.

Right. Though it might be a terrible business decision, he could do that from the antitrust perspective.

He absolutely could do it from the antitrust perspective. Now, whether it would be wise politically or economically, I’ll leave that to people smarter than me. But from an antitrust perspective, absolutely.

The antitrust laws are not there to micromanage the competitive process. They are there to police abuses that create monopoly power. At a visceral level, you’ve got critics of the modern antitrust system that look and see a big attractive set of remedial tools. According to them, you can use antitrust as a nuclear option, you can break up firms, you can interfere with pricing or design decisions. You can do a lot of things, because you’ve got this big, attractive set of remedies.

I think that there are some politicians who would really like to micromanage font size, infinite scrolling, the look and feel of the pages — once you get into it, you really do see how they want to micromanage these companies. Some politicians are worried that these sites too addictive. It really seems to be an ever-expanding list of measures that they would like to take against these firms.

Certainly when I talk to conservatives that have concerns about the role of Big Tech companies, which I spend a lot of time doing, one of the challenges that I try to offer back is this: In the name of defending against monopolies, they are empowering the biggest monopolist of them all — the federal government — to run these tech firms on a purely instrumental level.

For conservatives, I find this a little bit baffling. We spend all of this intellectual energy and capital on judges — appointing them, filling the Article III courts with them — and then make a bunch of antitrust proposals that say, “Let’s take antitrust out of the courts and instead empower bureaucrats and Democrat-operated federal agencies with the power to make these decisions.” Just on a purely political basis, that action seems remarkably shortsighted. But on the philosophical end, the calls really seem like an invitation for the antitrust approach of the 1960s and earlier, where everything was unlawful.

Another important point to raise is the collateral damage that these Big Tech proposals will have across the economy. The approaches aimed at Big Tech are wrong-headed, and if you take a lot of these proposals — whether they intend to change merger law, forbid vertical integration by firms, or end private labels — a lot of them have negative consequences across the entire economy. They’re not limited to tech firms in any real sense. The damage is everywhere.

Right now, it seems like there’s an invitation being offered by one wing of conservatives and one wing of progressives to eliminate the rule of law from antitrust and instead operate in a world where everything’s declared unlawful. That’s a world where we empower the federal government to mostly decide what they want to prosecute — and what they don’t — on what terms they want to settle with these companies, and what they want Amazon’s or Google’s services to look like. To me, that sounds worse than the regulatory approach that’s been embraced in Europe — it’s closer to the Chinese approach than the European approach. That, I think, is where the rubber hits the road and where the fight is to be had. And it’s a fight worth having.

If I think about the greatest conservative pro-market policy victories of the past 40 years, I would first point out that we have, at least up to this moment, a fairly lightly regulated internet for the digital economy, which is an ever-growing part of the total economy. And then I would point to the change in antitrust doctrine 40 years ago. I’m always shocked about the willingness to chuck both of those overboard because we have some content moderation issues with these companies.

Yeah. I think that’s right, and it’s been disappointing to watch. I think that there are fights to be had, and debates to be had for conservatives amongst themselves, about the approach to the rules and what it means to respect the rule of law. I think that, for some, the idea is “If we don’t have an interpretation of antitrust laws that allows us to control private firms, then it’s not worth winning elections,” or something like that. I just think, at some point, if the lodestar of a philosophy of judicial interpretation or regulation is short-term revenge, then it’s not a very intellectually interesting lodestar. These companies do things that upset me. They do things that upset Democrats, too. But I think that the antitrust laws have been successful in large part in the US.

One of the reasons why, from an economic perspective, we have those companies here is precisely because we’ve had the approach to regulation and antitrust that you just described, meaning we use these tools as a backstop for abuses. They have an appropriate role, we use them, and the government wins cases with them.

In the next year, you’ll undoubtedly see swaths of proposed legislation to change antitrust laws. The House just put out a proposal through the judiciary that basically proposed to overturn every major Supreme Court antitrust decision post-1977 — and also to overturn a law review article. I’m mostly jealous because I wish that somebody would propose to overturn my law review articles, I don’t even know what it means to overturn a law review article, but they want to do it.

That’s the discussion being held, one centered on undoing all of that and taking antitrust away from the judiciary that, quite frankly, fixed it, and into the hands of bureaucrats that swing from one political party to another. This is a dangerous vision for antitrust. It is a dangerous vision for how we think about regulating markets, and it’s a decision that brings us much closer in line with something that Europe and China do, and I think you could expect the same results.

If you look at the way our economy performs, and when you look at the surplus — the benefits that accrue to Americans because those tech companies are here and we can use their services — you’ll see huge amounts of consumer surplus. Here we are succumbing to the invitation to tinker with these companies in the name of short-term political vengeance on the right and the same instinct that’s been around for a long time on the left.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) points to a document as he speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled, “Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election,? on Facebook and Twitter’s content moderation practices, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Do you think that, if we have this conversation in four years, we will have seen any major action against any of the largest technology companies that involves them selling off a significant business?

That’s a great question. I bet the under, and here’s why. The US antitrust doctrine is what it is right now, and we still have meaningful judicial review. And on the left and the right, you see all of the attention paid to legislative change — they’re not going to win in the court. The DOJ will bring its case against Google, the FTC has a Facebook case where they might be able to convince a court to spin off WhatsApp or Instagram. I’m skeptical that those are good cases, but neither of them are the big-breakup, affect-the-business-model case that proponents of a new antitrust are looking for. For what it’s worth, my money is that the government loses both of those cases, but those cases exist. But overall, I think that the hope for the antitrust reformers lies, not in the courts, but in Congress.

Maybe I’ve been in DC too long, but I always bet the under if someone tells me that the revolution is coming from Congress. I don’t think we’re going to see legislation that undoes the consumer welfare standard. I do think that you’ll see some antitrust legislation. You’ll get bigger budgets for the agencies, and maybe you’ll get tinkering around the margins with the presumption here or presumption there. But I don’t think that you’re going to see a regulatory antitrust revolution via Congress.

I think it’s going to have to be done through the courts, and I’m skeptical. My silver lining of hope when watching some of these discussions happen is that you’ve got to win in the Article III courts, and that means you’ve got to have proof, not just political grievances. I don’t think they’ve got that.

My guest today has been Joshua Wright. Josh, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thanks for having me, Jim.

