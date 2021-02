Articles

Category: Economy Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 15:34 Hits: 5

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is probing how Venmo is handling debt collection. PayPal, which owns the money-transfer app, disclosed in a Friday regulatory filing that it received a “Civil Investigative Demand” (CID) from the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/537653-consumer-bureau-probing-how-venmo-handles-debt-collection