Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 23:33 Hits: 6

President Biden, in an interview broadcast Friday night, said he does not expect his economic relief package to include an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15, but vowed to push for it as a separate piece of legislation.Some Democrats have...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/537616-biden-expects-minimum-wage-increase-will-be-dropped-from-final-relief