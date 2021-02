Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa) on Tuesday introduced a bill aimed at providing tax relief to people who received unemployment benefits last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.The legislation would exempt from federal...

