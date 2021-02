Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 20:13 Hits: 0

Kroger is closing two grocery stores, Ralphs and Food 4 Less, in Long Beach, Calif. after the city voted to require the supermarket company to give employees an extra $4 an hour in hazard pay during the pandemic. “As a result of the City of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/537002-kroger-closing-two-stores-after-city-orders-higher-pandemic-pay-for-workers