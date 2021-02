Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 14:51 Hits: 1

Stock markets jumped early Tuesday as the social media-driven frenzy over stocks such as GameStop receded.By midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading up 600 points, or 2 percent, and the S&P 500 rose 67 points, or 1.8 percent.Last...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/536911-dow-jumps-300-as-gamestop-frenzy-recedes