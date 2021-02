Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 17:53 Hits: 1

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is asking Robinhood to explain why it prevented users from purchasing shares of GameStop and other quickly rising stocks last week and how it plans to handle customer complaints.In a Tuesday letter, Warren...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/536974-warren-presses-robinhood-chief-on-decision-to-ban-gamestop-purchases