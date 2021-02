Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 14:55 Hits: 1

Stocks bounced back Monday from a week of wild volatility and broad losses across the market.The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain of nearly 230 points, rising 0.8 percent Monday. The S&P 500 rose 1.6 percent, and the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/536733-stock-market-rebounds-after-gamestop-frenzy-steep-losses