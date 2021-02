Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 21:58 Hits: 3

A group of more than 50 House members is urging the IRS to use the information it obtained from a stimulus payment-related web tool to increase outreach about two tax credits that benefit low-income families who may not be aware of their...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/536826-lawmakers-urge-irs-to-boost-outreach-about-tax-credits-for-low-income