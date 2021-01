Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 14:45 Hits: 5

Stock markets dropped Friday after two pharmaceutical companies said their vaccines were somewhat less effective against the South African strain of COVID-19.The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 620 points, or 2 percent, and the S&P 500 fell...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/536452-stocks-slump-after-new-vaccines-prove-less-effective-for-some-covid-variants