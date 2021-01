Articles

Published on Friday, 29 January 2021

Google deleted negative reviews of the stock trading app Robinhood after backlash over the company’s decision Thursday to block users from buying or trading stocks that were popular on a Reddit subforum.There was an influx of negative reviews of the...

