Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 20:54 Hits: 5

The incoming chairman of the Senate Banking Committee said Thursday he would convene a hearing on the state of the stock market amid bipartisan concern over how major trading platforms have responded to viral rallies in certain stocks.“People on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/536365-incoming-senate-banking-panel-chair-to-hold-hearing-on-stock-market-amid