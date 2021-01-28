What the lack of ‘urban air mobility’ says about America’s long downshift in productivity growth

Articles

How close are we to a world of “flying cars” dotting the skies, whether owned personally or as corporate air taxis? Certainly the embryonic sector keeps generating news, though not all of it encouraging. Bloomberg reports that German startup Lilium, working with Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial, has struck a deal to build “a network of at least 10 so-called vertiports” across Florida to service an “all-electric vertical takeoff” air taxi that can seat five. And here’s what that vehicle would be like:

The company says the pay-per-ride services will be emission-free, five times faster than a car, and produce less noise than a motorbike. The aircraft’s battery will have a 300-kilometer (186-mile) range; it can operate with a pilot or in drone mode. … The aircraft, powered by 36 jet engines that swivel after takeoff to provide forward flight in the manner of a standard plane, uses 10% of the energy of multi-rotor drones used in helicopter technology. The savings should allow the craft to fly longer distances, overcoming some of the range issues that are seen as a major obstacle to electric-powered planes. The model has no tail, no rudder, no gearbox and only one moving part in the engine, features, Lilium says, that make the craft safer.

Those are impressive specs. Compare them to the prototype GM recently displayed at a trade conference. As Autoblog described it, “GM’s concept isn’t really designed for roads or being driven at all, but is an autonomous, single-seat, electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing vehicle (eVTOL). Dubbed Vertile and just a rendering at this point, GM says it will be powered by a 90-kWh battery and is meant for short-distance travel, reaching a torpid top speed of 56 mph.”

“Torpid.” That’s a tough beat. Although that description isn’t much of an excitement generator, the fact that a legit automaker like GM is pushing the concept does provide some reason for enthusiasm here. Less so, this item: In early December, Uber — a day after outsourcing its autonomous car project — handed off its flying car project to an air taxi startup. As the New York Times reports:

Air taxis, like autonomous cars, are unlikely to make a significant impact for several years, and their yearly development costs run into the tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions. … Uber’s decision to offload its air taxi effort shows just how expensive and difficult such an effort will be in the years to come, said Mark Groden, chief executive of Skyryse, another company exploring new kinds of urban air transportation. “Cracking this market requires a lot of technology that hasn’t been invented yet,” he said. “It is not a simple business.”

It is not a simple business. Just look at the difficulties of developing autonomous electric cars that don’t fly. Oh, and these babies will also need to be pretty quiet. Then there are the regulatory hurdles, which remain significant. Not a simple business at all. This from a 2019 Morgan Stanley report:

Morgan Stanley Research believes that autonomous aircraft could be common by 2040. Battery technology, processing and computing power, and advanced composite systems all overlap with eVTOL aircraft manufacturing Limitations remain, primarily related to batteries and propulsion technology. As of now, there are few battery-powered drones that can carry much more than 10 pounds. Reducing the cost, decreasing noise and creating aircraft that essentially levitate—not takeoff via a runaway—are also key considerations. However, the Morgan Stanley team doesn’t believe technology will be an ultimate limiting factor. Instead the regulatory and societal concerns surrounding the technology will need to catch up to the tech itself, Jonas says. As expected, addressing safety will be at the top of regulators’ lists.

So lots of work to be done with research and regulators. Indeed, the long delay in achieving “urban air mobility” is one way of examining in microcosm some of America’s broader innovation and growth problems over the past half-century. Too little imaginative science research (some early flying car proponents assumed nuclear-powered vehicles), too much regulation (“Dude, where are my nuclear power plants?!”). Maybe there still wouldn’t be anything more than a niche market for such vehicles, but perhaps something equally cool would arise from an economy where policymakers paid more attention to pro-progress policies.

