Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 16:39 Hits: 7

Democrats in both chambers of Congress on Tuesday reintroduced a bill to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time since 2009, setting a $15 an hour target by 2025. That level would be more than double the current rate of $7.25 an hour...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/535873-democrats-reintroduce-15-minimum-wage-bill