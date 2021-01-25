We shouldn’t minimize the achievement of rapid vaccine development

Articles

Sometimes you have to take the win. Imagine if the United States were experiencing some 200,000 new daily COVID cases and some 3,000 daily COVID deaths — as has been our 2021 reality — but with no vaccines being rolled out. Imagine, under that scenario, our reaction today to the news that pharmaceutical giant Merck is bailing on two potential vaccines. From Bloomberg: “Merck & Co. is discontinuing development of its two experimental Covid-19 vaccines after early trial data showed they failed to generate immune responses comparable to a natural infection or existing vaccines.”

It would be a gut punch. Probably an ugly day in the stock market, too. Thankfully, that’s not the case. There are currently two vaccines approved for use in the United States. One is from Pfizer-BioNTech, the other from Moderna. Both use the new mRNA approach. And both were rapidly developed and approved. As The New York Times editorial board writes, “The sheer speed with which doctors and scientists were able to reach this stage is a major achievement, and the early results for both vaccines are undeniably impressive. New vaccines normally take years to develop, and scientists initially worried.”

A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination event sponsored by the Lake County Health Department for persons 65 and older at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center. Via REUTERS/Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/Sipa USA

All that said, I’m not sure this pandemic is the best example of the failure of American innovation. Now, I certainly see why innovation worriers — and I place myself in that group — might be tempted to see and use America’s pandemic response as a teachable moment about American innovation and the need for more federal research spending. “Never let a crisis go to waste,” as they say. And certainly America’s pandemic effort — especially in terms of pre-pandemic preparation and the messaging of simple coronavirus precautions like masking and social distancing — has overall been less than optimal.

Yet I think this from a new MIT Technology Review essay, “How the US lost its way on innovation,” is unfair: “The US government spends hundreds of billions of dollars every year—more than any other government in the world—to stay at the cutting edge of science and technology. And yet when an incredibly predictable crisis hit, we were caught completely flat-footed.” Indeed, the essay — which does make interesting and substantive points on R&D investment more broadly — notes that “Moderna is one of several companies developing vaccines that emerged from research funded by DARPA at the startup stage.” It’s hard to square lightning-speed vaccine development and approval with the failure of American R&D.

I think a separate essay in the magazine is more on point when it focuses its fire on the regulatory process as regards testing. From that piece:

Nowhere was the technology failure more obvious than in testing. Standard tests for diseases like covid-19 use polymerase chain reaction (PCR), a more than 30-year-old chemistry technique routinely used in labs around the world. Yet although scientists identified and sequenced the new coronavirus within weeks of its appearance in late December—an essential step in creating a diagnostic—the US and other countries stumbled in developing PCR tests for general use. Incompetence and a sclerotic bureaucracy at the US Centers for Disease Control meant the agency created a test that didn’t work and then insisted for weeks that it was the only one that could be used.

The New York Times puts it this way:

But as the deadly virus spread from China with ferocity across the United States between late January and early March, large-scale testing of people who might have been infected did not happen — because of technical flaws, regulatory hurdles, business-as-usual bureaucracies and lack of leadership at multiple levels, according to interviews with more than 50 current and former public health officials, administration officials, senior scientists and companyexecutives, The result was a lost month, when the world’s richest country — armed with some of the most highly trained scientists and infectious disease specialists — squandered its best chance of containing the virus’s spread. Instead, Americans were left largely blind to the scale of a looming public health catastrophe.

I certainly understand the emphasis on federal R&D funding, especially given its long-term decline as a share of GDP. But let’s not forget the ways government creates roadblocks to implementing the innovation that R&D generates. And it’s also OK to celebrate the success of our innovation machine and those in other advanced economies.

