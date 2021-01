Articles

A United Nations trade agency reported that China surpassed the U.S. as the largest recipient of foreign direct investments (FDI) in 2020.The UN Conference on Trade and Developments (UNCTAD) concluded that China became the largest FDI receiver last...

