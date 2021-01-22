5 questions for Johan Norberg on the benefits of an open society

Articles

Societies prosper when they’re based around openness to innovation and outsiders, but there’s no guarantee that such an embrace will last forever. Indeed, humanity spent hundreds of thousands of years living in small, subsistent tribes, so human nature is in part geared to oppose out-groups and technological change. So recently, I spoke with Johan Norberg, who makes an eloquent case for redoubling our support for open societies.

Johan is a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, where he focuses on globalization, entrepreneurship, and individual liberty. He is the author of several books, the most recent of which is Open: The Story of Human Progress — published in November of last year.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation.

Pethokoukis: Why have you devoted an entire book to the political economy of “openness”?

Norberg: Because the ability for most of humanity to have long lifespans and not live in extreme poverty is a new phenomenon, and this progress can be explained by openness in various dimensions: open societies, open markets, and openness to surprises.

Why is this? Well, the technologies which make our lives better and we all now take for granted — such as the personal computer — usually started out as things that most people thought were stupid or impossible. These innovations always started with a tiny minority. It took a lot of persistence, and, most importantly, it took an open society so that even these minorities were allowed to tinker with their new ideas.

The book explores the core tension of human nature between our “trader” side — which loves openness and innovation — and our “tribalist” side — which sees the world in us-versus-them, zero-sum terms. Why does the tribalist part of our human nature seem to be ascendant at the moment?

Our instincts and attitudes do not come from the 200 years when we dramatically improved our well-being and reduced poverty from 90 percent to 9 percent. Instead, they come from the 300,000 years that came before. So the instincts that make us suspicious about the world and about change are always there.

Historically, we’ve lived for a long time at close risk to our survival, so we had to be cautious about outsiders and innovation, because a mistake could threaten us all. And it made sense to assume that the world was a zero-sum game back then, because very few people had lived with economic growth to such an extent that most groups could be better off simultaneously.

We tend to retreat to these instincts when we feel threatened, and this is an era when we are more afraid of the world. We’ve had 9/11, the financial crisis, and now the pandemic. There are many things to be afraid of, and this fear triggers societal fight-or-flight instincts. We want protection from the strong man, we look for scapegoats, and we trust our gut feelings rather than economics and historical lessons.

How would you respond to those who say your story of “openness” is actually just a story of theft — one of slavery, colonialism, and the exploitation of workers by Western societies?

The problem with this argument is that there wasn’t much wealth to go around to begin with. Had we redistributed everything that we had across the planet just 150 years ago, each of us would live on the average income level of the poorest countries in Sub-Saharan Africa right now. Compared to 100 years ago, GDP per capita is roughly seven times higher in Europe and the US, eight times higher in Asia, six times higher in Latin America, and around four times higher in Africa. These current levels of wealth can’t be explained by “theft” — who did we take all of this wealth from?

Yes, there were empires and colonies that made a few individuals in Western Europe incredibly rich. But for these societies as a whole, it was overall an incredibly costly endeavor. The kind of navies and the structures that they had to build to subject people on the other side of the planet to their empire was costly to those nations, even though it enriched a few robbers, thieves, and colonial lords.

We talk about the Industrial Revolution coming out of Western Europe. Why didn’t the rise of progress happen somewhere else, like China? China was an organized, relatively advanced society. So why isn’t the story of progress a story about the rise of China a thousand years ago?

Yeah, this should have been a Chinese story, because they got there first in many ways. Under the Song Dynasty, China had already navigated with a nautical compass, read books printed with a printing press, and fought with gunpowder — the three inventions that Karl Marx credited with having ushered in Western capitalism.

This was because Song China was relatively open. They had rule of law, maintained fairly strong property rights, and were open to innovations and ideas from other places. They likely got close to an Industrial Revolution long before we got there. But this progress was stopped by the Ming Dynasty, which was fearful of openness in the aftermath of the Mongol invasions. So they erected barriers against the rest of the world, which began a 500-year history of stagnation in China.

Is the United States about to make a similar mistake? Many people believe the US could be a self-sustaining nation without relying on trade or immigration. So to what extent does your pro-openness argument work for America today?

America would not be able to isolate itself from the rest of the world and remain just as innovative. You can see that in almost any sphere of progress. For example, the amazingly rapid process of developing COVID-19 vaccines has been dependent on companies built by and staffed with immigrants. The same thing goes for Silicon Valley: A disproportionate amount of immigrants have started tech companies, while also winning Nobel Prizes for their contributions to science.

True, it has been possible to reduce trade with China. But that trade war came at a cost — including to US manufacturing employment, because so many more Americans work in companies that use steel for production (as opposed to producing steel, which is what some tariffs intended to protect). So even though a given set of tariffs might have protected some 40 thousand manufacturing jobs, it probably lost some 250 thousand manufacturing jobs.

That effect was small compared to the kind of isolation that might happen if you closed yourself off completely, because every technology we using is dependent on global supply chains. So if you were to go protectionist big time, you’d see an economic disaster quite rapidly, which would actually hurt people who have less education and have lower income much more than those who are better off.

