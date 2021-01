Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 02:34 Hits: 2

The Biden administration on Wednesday unfroze $27.4 billion in government funding that former President Trump locked up before leaving office. Last Thursday, Trump used a budgetary legal provision calling on Congress to rescind funds from 73...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/535155-biden-reverses-trumps-freeze-on-274-billion-in-funds