Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 13:53 Hits: 2

The number of new applications for unemployment insurance declined slightly last week to 900,000, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.In the week ending Jan. 16, the number of weekly jobless claims fell by 26,000 from the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/535178-weekly-jobless-claims-fall-slightly-to-900k