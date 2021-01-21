The right and wrong lessons from ‘crisis innovation’ during the pandemic

Articles

I’ve noticed that when politicians want to run big-idea, optimistic ads, those ads often tick off some of America’s great accomplishments: winning World War II, the Civil Rights movement, landing on the Moon. But what about the past 50 years? Generally there’s not much mention of great achievements since Apollo: winning the Cold War, building and commercializing the internet, sequencing and mapping the human genome.

But maybe future political ads will update that roll call by citing the rapid development of vaccines in 2020 as a great American achievement — although they’ll probably be skipping over the international contribution to the effort. (There might be images of SpaceX launches in there, too.) But what innovation-related policy lessons should we draw from the success of vaccine development? One might be that lots of government intervention and coordination is generally a great way to do innovation. Maybe the private sector is overrated.

That would be the wrong lesson. For starters, we shouldn’t either overstate the success of government here or understate its failures during the pandemic. Pfizer and Moderna are corporations, not arms of government. And while Moderna did receive Operation Warp Speed support for the design and testing its vaccine, Pfizer did not. Moreover, there were big government mistakes in pandemic planning and preparation, as well as in the implementation of our response.

In addition, we shouldn’t view vaccine success as a strong endorsement of industrial policy or the value of applied research over basic research. Crisis innovation is a lot different from how government should do R&D in normal times. In “The Economics of Crisis Innovation Policy: A Historical Perspective,” researchers Daniel P. Gross and Bhaven N. Sampat define a crisis as “an immediate, extreme threat to human life, prosperity, or freedom.” And two key features of crisis innovation are “the large social returns to R&D and a need to act quickly, before losses mount or the threat grows more difficult to contain. …. [T]o a first order, the goal of crisis innovation is crisis resolution, rather than generic technological progress.” The ongoing pandemic is a crisis, and vaccine development is crisis innovation.

But even crisis innovation draws upon more traditional basic research rather than applied research. From the paper:

What are the implications of crises for R&D in regular times? One lesson is the strategic value of basic research and public investments in additional techno-scientific capabilities, including growing the stock of scientific human, physical, and institutional capital across a range of fields. These are the resources that crisis innovation will draw from—such as COVID-19 vaccines, which are rooted in basic understanding of mRNA. The recognition that the existing stock of basic research was instrumental to the World War II research effort was among [Vannevar] Bush’s reasons for arguing in Science, The Endless Frontier that basic science should be funded in peacetime.

There’s more on the role of basic research in vaccine development in a new NRO piece, “COVID-19 Vaccines: An Overnight Success Decades in the Making” by Tony Mills and Mark Mills (see also: my interview with Tony Mills last spring). From that essay:

The mRNA process is faster, cheaper, and easier to scale than that of traditional vaccines. … None of this would have been possible without first discovering mRNA itself. As with other scientific breakthroughs, that discovery emerged from many individuals and groups, some working collaboratively, others independently, many simultaneously and over the course of decades. Importantly, the core insights did not come from trying to invent medicines or immunotherapies, as important and challenging as these ventures are. They came, rather, from trying to understand the molecular structure of life. … It was the same dynamic for the technologies that won World War II. The government played a huge role in developing and deploying radar, computing, and the bomb, which is why nearly all major government efforts to direct research have since been likened to World War II. As with Operation Warp Speed, these inventions were made possible by foundational discoveries made long before — including advances in electromagnetic theory, mathematical logic, and atomic physics stretching back into the 19th century. … Basic science is focused on discovery rather than invention. And the inventions spurred by such discoveries often come much later, and they are annoyingly hard to predict.

Progress means making room for surprise and establishing an innovation environment that cultivates the possibility of surprise — even if the benefits aren’t clear for years or decades later.

