Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 15:15 Hits: 4

The stock market rallied on the first day of President Biden's term, pushing three major U.S. indexes to new records.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 257 points to finish Wednesday at a record high close of 31,188. The S&P 500...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/534996-stocks-rise-on-first-day-of-biden-presidency