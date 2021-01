Articles

Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Kathy Kraninger resigned Wednesday at the request of the newly sworn-in President Biden, clearing the way for his nominee to lead the powerful regulatory agency.Kraninger, a Republican appointed...

