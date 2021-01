Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 19:22 Hits: 6

Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged senators Tuesday to “act big” on economic relief and warned that the pandemic-ravaged economy would suffer from deep, long-term damage without sufficient federal aid.During her confirmation hearing...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/534847-yellen-champions-big-spending-at-confirmation-hearing