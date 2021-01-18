Unpacking Joe Biden’s trade policy landscape: My long-read Q&A with Claude Barfield

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 12:00 Hits: 4

When Joe Biden enters office, he will face an ascendant China that is competing with the US in 5G, social media, and much more. At the same time, he will have to deal with allies who have been alienated by the trade policy of the previous administration. There’ll be a lot of challenges for the Biden administration to contend with, and at the center of these challenges is a question: How much should the US retain President Trump’s combative approach to trade policy against China, as well as the rest of the world? I recently explored this question in my podcast interview with Claude Barfield.

Claude is a resident scholar at AEI, where he studies international trade and technology policy. He is also a former consultant to the office of the US Trade Representative.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: Do you expect that over the next four years we will see a fundamentally and substantially different approach to US trade policy than over the past four years?

Barfield: Yes, I do. Now, I think there’ll be things that will carry over, even if the Biden administration doesn’t want to say so now. No matter how much I oppose a number of the things that Trump and US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer did, I think they changed trade policy in some ways that I don’t think we’ll reverse anytime soon.

With that said, I think one of the biggest changes with Biden — and this will be tested with some of our allies right away — is that is he’s going to move away from “America First” in an attempt to, where possible, actually work with our allies, whether we’re talking about reforming the WTO, China, or other trade problems that have come up.

However, I think, in terms of China — and just trade policy for the moment, not the largest strategic stuff — he’s going to move very carefully there. He has said, for instance, that he is not going to initially take off the tariffs that Trump instituted. He’s going to use them as leverage. And so I think they’re going to be feeling their way forward in terms of China.

So do you think that the approach toward China will look a lot more Trump-like than the approach to trade toward our allies (Canada, Europe), where the president was also pretty combative? Is it going to be more back-to-normal when dealing with allies, while it’ll seem more Trumpian when dealing with China?

I think that’s a very good way of putting it. And I think that raises an issue I’ve written about: I don’t think with China you can actually take trade policy and separate it from technology policy and security policy. This is maybe true to some degree with all countries, but it’s particularly true with China, which is not only a competitor but a potential foe. I think you will find with Europe, with Canada, and with other allies in Asia, there will be an attempt to move away from “America First” to try to unite with them where possible.

With China, undoubtedly Biden’s people will try to make some contrasts. But they’re going to be very careful there, because, for instance, while you could say that dealings with Huawei to some degree are a trade issue involving the use of trade export controls, it also has major strategic and security implications. So I think they’re going to be very careful there. On the other hand, I think they’re going to try to have a more amicable relationship with Europe, for example.

What is the current state of the China tariffs? We had the Phase One trade deal — has it been phased in, or does anything still have to happen there?

Well, the Phase One deal was basically — and I’m oversimplifying a bit — a managed trade deal where the Chinese agreed (through state-controlled enterprises, actually) to buy more US goods. There were some changes that they promised in terms of intellectual property rules internally to China, but basically that was an agricultural deal. The hundreds of billions of tariffs that Trump put on are still in place. And I think that’s where President Biden will move very carefully.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, sign the China-U.S. phase-one economic and trade agreement during a ceremony at the East Room of the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, Jan. 15, 2020. Via REUTERS

In terms of other countries — particularly those countries where we put tariffs on invoking national security — he will try as soon as possible, I think, to remove those tariffs with countries who are allies in Europe or around Asia. The steel and aluminum tariffs, which we’ve instituted on a national security basis across the board, are going to be a problem for him. As far as I’m concerned, he should go ahead and remove them. But he has to be very careful politically, because they go to companies that are in the Midwest — places where Trump’s support is very strong. So looking ahead politically, even before you get to another presidential election, he’s going to have to be very careful about that. Hopefully, they will remove them — I would hope within the first year — but we don’t know.

It sounds like the Phase One trade deal is fairly precarious at this point.

Well, it depends. I mean, the Chinese are not living up to what they promised in terms of buying agricultural products, but they still are buying more agricultural products. So it could be that, depending on what Biden does, they will say, “No. We’re going to cancel it.”

As far as I’m concerned, the Phase One deal is not a big deal. I’m glad for our farmers, but from a trade policy point of view, this is straight managed trade. And so it’s great for us, but it’s created friction with some of our allies. I mean, when you agree to buy more wheat or soybeans from the United States, you’re probably not going to buy as much from, let’s say, Argentina or Brazil or some other countries that produce it. There are some of our allies who have not been happy about the way that was done, so the sooner we can get away from that, the better, as far as I’m concerned.

As to what happens going forward, it’s dependent on US-China relations as they develop under Biden. I mean, they could always say, “Well, we’re going to stop doing this entirely.” But I don’t think they would stop buying all of our agriculture, because a lot of this stuff they need, actually. So with pork, they’ve had a problem with the swine flu over there, and soybeans are a key agricultural product that is not easily substituted. So that’s going to be just a part of larger negotiations and larger relations that we develop under Biden.

The Trump trade war was confusing, because the president talked about it as though he was trying to stop the US from being treated unfairly and to arrive at a better deal with China. But there were other people in the administration and on the right who saw it as a strategic maneuver to hamstring China in a “new cold war.”

So, with that, how does the Biden administration view trade with China? Do they believe in the “new cold war” theory?

I don’t know. I’m not really comfortable with labels. I do think that you have to separate — and I think the Biden administration has already signaled this — our trade relations as well as other diplomatic and security relations with China from our trade policy with the rest of the world.

There’s something to keep in mind: If you go back in the Trump administration and forget about the last six to eight months where he, Secretary of State Pompeo, and others got mixed up in the election and their attempt to label the Democrats as soft on China, you’ll see how ironic those attempts were. That’s because Chuck Schumer and the Democrats in the Senate, as well as the House, criticized the Trump administration for at least the last three years for being too soft on China — that he had not actually done what he said he was going to do about being tough on China. This will carry through and remain important for the Biden administration. The Democrats are going to come in, and there’s bipartisan support in Congress for being tough on China.

Let’s put that aside for the moment and go back further, to 2016. I think no matter who won the 2016 election, the United States was headed for some sort of conflict — or at least confrontation — with the state-directed, mercantilist market that China has set up for its economy. It is now the second-largest economy in the world. The rest of the world can’t live with that kind of internal protection as well as internal subsidy and the effect it has on world trade. So Hillary Clinton would have actually had some policy that changed from the Obama administration regarding China.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He welcomes United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before holding talks at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai. China, July 31, 2019. Ng Han Guan/Pool via REUTERS

And in the Trump administration’s first year, they actually started off pretty well. One of the things that I always go back to is the so-called Section 301— which is the unfair trade practices section of US general trade law — report that came out a year into the Trump administration. It was put together by USTR, with a number of other agencies participating. It was an excellent report. It’s one of the few things in the Trump administration regarding trade that you can actually believe. It was very well done regarding the kinds of things that China was doing that were “unfair,” or changing trade policy toward the rest of the world. It was very good. It basically aimed at the structural change in China, whether you’re talking about subsidies, closed technology sectors, or the Great Firewall, which really is a form of industrial policy because it kept US, European, and Japanese companies out while their companies were allowed to grow. It was all there, chapter and verse, I think. Now, one could argue that the Chinese are never going to change, but that was at least a good laying-up, from a trade-policy point of view, of our grievances, as well as those of the other members of the WTO.

Beyond that, you get to the fact that Trump was always erratic. You get into all the stupidities and willful ignorance of the president himself. I mean, he cared more about the bilateral trade deficit, which was foolish. He cared more about showing that exports to China would grow, which is how we finally got to the so-called Phase One deal, which is basically about agricultural products. So the administration, having laid down a predicate for an excellent set of policies, then did not follow through always because Trump himself was going back and forth. And he had all this business — as you know, since he personalizes everything — with his relationship with Xi Jinping.

So it was kind of a back and forth until you got to 2020 or late 2019, when that report became very much a part of their political strategy and they went back to some of the things that they been talking about. And of course, to be fair, the administration always said that Phase One would be followed by a Phase Two deal. But it was clear from several years ago that the way things were moving, Phase Two would come in a second Trump administration or in the next administration — whoever was president. I cannot believe, by the way, in that sense, they won’t call it that. But it would certainly be unfortunate if the Biden administration did not go back (putting aside the other stuff — the military questions and the strategic questions) to the Section 301 report’s structural analysis and call for change in China. And I think that President Biden will do that.

So then, what might the Biden administration do? Or we could put it this way: What kind of action does the situation outlined in the Section 301 report call for from the United States, in your view?

Well, what I hope they would do in terms of China — and they’ve talked about this — is first to try to rally allies and other members of the WTO.

A new Pacific Trade Deal, is that what it is?

Well, I don’t think it would necessarily be a new deal. I would certainly be in favor of the United States getting back into the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), but there are a number of problems with it in terms of domestic policy in the United States. The president is not going to have trade promotion authority to negotiate new deals after the summer, and he has said that he doesn’t want to deal with trade right away. So that means things will be possibly put off. The question from the American side is: Whether it’s with a new Trans-Pacific Partnership or with new agreements — bilateral or regional agreements with other countries and other regions — what are we going to demand?

And there are also parts, I think, of the new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) which are going to be tough to negotiate with other countries. From our point of view, the politics of trade internally have changed dramatically. We’re going to have a Democratic president, and he’s not going to be able to go beyond some of the things that his interest groups are demanding: labor, the environment, climate change — that sort of thing. And so even if the president wanted to go back into the Trans-Pacific Partnership, we’re not going to waltz back into there. They have gone on their own to put together an agreement without the United States. And we cannot just walk in and think that they will bow to our new demands. So there’s that problem.

So there are things currently in that deal that would be problematic?

There are things that are not in the deal — that’s the better way to put it, I think. We are going to want more on labor. We’re going to want more on climate change, more environmental things, and more on digital.

One of the things I keep in the back of my mind, aged as I am, is that to some degree — although a lot of things have changed — this mirrors 2009, when Obama came in office in the middle of a tremendous economic crisis around the world. He also had a divided party on trade, and he had run as the most anti-trade candidate that won up until that time. He certainly did not want to deal with trade policy, but within a year, he had turned around. The Bush administration had previously thrown a dart towards the beginnings of the TPP, and by the end of 2009, Obama had turned back around to them — largely, I think, because of what was happening with China and North Korea — and Hillary Clinton was running around all over the world saying that, “We’re back in Asia.” Now, it could very well be that Biden will decide that he has to move up this trade agenda sometime before he’d originally planned on doing it. But we’ll just have to see how that works out.

Certainly, depending on the degree to which China and Xi Jinping move aggressively over the next six months — or if we have greater problems with North Korea — we could have all kinds of things happening where our allies are saying, “Look, we need some leadership out here.” So it could be that the Biden administration will change its position, but they’re not certainly planning to have a large trade agenda in the first year.

Do you know what happened with the New York Stock Exchange and the de-listing — and then non-de-listing — of these Chinese companies?

Well, I think the New York Stock Exchange has changed its mind on some Chinese companies, as I’ve read, in the last day or two.

Seems very strange, that kind of back and forth. Yeah.

Yeah. At any rate, it gets back to this question: How far do we want to go in decoupling? And how much do you root your decouplings almost wholly in strategic and security reasons? I mean, one can see Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, for instance, as a security issue (regarding whether the company ends up providing the basic equipment for 5G around the world), and I think the United States is correct in seeing it this way. I think and hope the Biden administration will continue this, and it’s clearly an instance where we took what was an economic issue — the export controls, for instance, on semiconductors for Huawei in terms of 5G — and acted on that for security reasons.

FILE PHOTO: Huawei logo is pictured on the headquarters building in Reading, Britain July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

But then you get to questions where it gets tougher. For instance, we are also stopping the semiconductors for Huawei in terms of its phones. And you could make a stretch with that for national security, but it’s kind of tough. Or we’re saying — and here, again, you start with the national security logic — that we are going against Chinese companies that have helped the Chinese Navy in the South China Sea maneuvers. And then you get farther than that, for instance, by focusing on Chinese companies that have helped the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Now, when you think about that, think of this: What if another country had said to us, “Well, we’re going to ban or go against all US companies that have somehow been involved with the Department of Defense”? That’s potentially a lot of companies. Not that they’re all military companies necessarily, but any defense department has got all kinds of things that it needs.

The delisting is partly, I think, grounded in the fact that you cannot get information from almost all Chinese companies in terms of finding out what’s actually going on. The Chinese have always said that this is a national security issue and that they won’t let them give this information to the stock exchanges. And you’ve had, in the last couple of years, a couple of fairly sizeable instances where that has been a real problem, because you had a Chinese company which really… it didn’t go belly up, it just got in real trouble, and you couldn’t tell before then what had happened. So you’re getting to the question of whether or not you should delist them if they don’t give that information.

Now, things get even stickier. Most of what we’ve done so far with Chinese companies has to do with export controls and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) controlling whether or not a Chinese company can buy control of a US company. But where the Trump administration has gone in the last few months has been to also stop US investors from investing in certain Chinese companies and Chinese sectors. And that is really an extraordinary change that people haven’t paid much attention to. When the committee — or the so-called CFIUS process — was amended a year and a half ago, people thought it was about to be a big fight, but it didn’t happen. That is, you did not have the Congress move to chop outward investment, but the Trump administration has done so through executive action. And that, I would say, is the farthest reach — or one of the farthest reaches — of the United States’ moves against Chinese companies. And while it has some tie back to national security, it is also closer to somehow trying to stop the Chinese from growing and seeking their own economic destiny.

Does Europe see any of it this way? I mean, Europe and China just signed a big investment deal.

No, I don’t think so. And by the way, one of the problems that we face there is a kind of secondary boycott, if you will. Take semiconductors — we’re telling companies around the world, not just in Europe but other places, “No, you cannot send something from Europe or from, let’s say, Japan to China.” They extended this when they first put in the export control in terms of semiconductors. They were doing only factories here in the United States, but some of our companies have factories in other places. And there was a kind of leak, which the Commerce Department has now tried to stop. So these extraterritorial issues are going to be major issues, I think, that the administration will face. And I think Europe is going to be a place where you’re really going to have discussions, to say the least.

During the primary, it sounded like Democrats, including Biden, supported the idea of liberal democratic capitalist countries uniting against Chinese mercantilism. But it doesn’t seem like Europe is entirely on board with this approach to trade policy. Am I wrong there?

No. We can come back to what the Europeans just did in terms of the new Chinese investment treaty. But first, I think what the Democrats were saying and are still saying — and the Biden people were saying — is that we need to be strong. And Biden said it this way: “I’m going to be tough on China, but I’m going to be tough on China when we do it with a united front of our allies.” And of course, this is a political point, but it was also a substantive one that was true: The trouble with the Trump administration was that it not only had tried to do this alone — it didn’t consult with them, it just went on its own way — but at the same time, it was antagonizing our allies with these trumped-up, if you will, tariffs based on their security issues. So that is the way that they had come into it.

I think it’s still early. I just wrote a piece about the China-EU investment agreement. And I think, certainly, the Europeans’ signal there came foolishly and very selfishly. And also I very much think part of this is Merkel’s sort of late revenge, if you will. I don’t think she meant it as revenge, but she wanted to tie another victory to the wall in her last months and of Germany’s last month or last day of heading the European Council. And so the Chinese made very few concessions — some concessions, I’ll admit, in terms of a slight opening of markets — but it was the Europeans who were ready to move ahead.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping are seen on a screen during a video conference, in Brussels, Belgium December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

I think that signaled a divided mind in Europe, and you have to keep in mind that China is the number-one or number-two trading partner for a number of these countries in Europe. On the other side, it’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out. It’ll be Merkel’s successor who will have to deal with this, but for the leaders of all the European countries, there certainly has been a real reaction over the last year to Xi Jinping’s heedless move toward more authoritarian — and really a kind of fiat — diplomacy. Look at what they did (or are doing) with Australia.

Look at what has happened just in terms of reacting to what’s happened in Hong Kong — there is a strong human rights movement in Europe. It’s not just the Brits, even though they were directly on the line for what’s happening in Xinjiang province and the clampdown, the move of the state — not just in terms of its economic power, but in terms of its political power — against its own citizens. And so you are getting a sense in Europe, which I don’t think you had before a year or two ago, that this is a strategic as well as a security issue. And I think there are leaders in Europe that have responded and will respond to the idea of democratic allies.

It’ll be interesting to see if some of this stuff is just campaign stuff, but Biden has called for a summit of the democracies sometime in his first year. And one can dismiss that as kind of window dressing, but I think there is that effect that is in Europe. Also, just in terms of that investment agreement, there was a lot of resentment — I suppose you might say small-minded political stuff — among smaller and mid-size countries like Dutch, Poland, and Spain that Merkel and Emmanuel Macron just pushed this through at the end. And that could come back to haunt them.

The other thing is that there has been substantial reaction among human rights groups and members of the European Parliament that this is the worst timing. There is a scathing piece in today’s Financial Times by Gideon Rachman about the investment agreement, and what it says about the alliance. I mean, you just could not have a better example of the problems that Biden is going to face. And particularly, since it was the Europeans who several weeks ago published a statement saying, “We’ve got to get together,” urging the new US administration to move away from the Trump “America First” and let the countries’ be allies together, naming China as a strategic competitor.

So that’s a kind of mixed bag, I think now. But we don’t know what will happen. I think one thing worth pointing out is that even though this was a direct snub — the Biden administration had actually asked that the signing of the agreement be put off until they had a chance to get in office, and so it was a direct snub to them — the incoming Biden administration has reacted circumspectly so far, and sensibly. They have not popped off, even though you’ve had some Europeans pop off already in a kind of defiance — “This is something we should have done, we want an independent course!” So we’ll just have to see how that all works out.

Let me finish with this. What do we expect on the trade front between the United States and Brexit-Britain?

Well, I mean, if they can get it done… The president’s authority lapses in the middle of the year. You know, I would say there’s — I’m just guessing here — a 50/50 chance. There are a lot of things that the Brits are prepared to do. The one thing that I think I haven’t really gone back to look at is the whole set of questions related to regulatory authority and regulatory principles, whether you’re talking about the environment or food safety. Certainly, the reports of what Boris Johnson had to give at the end seemed to indicate that he’d given up a lot in terms of following European regulations, with the alternative being that they would come after him in terms of some sort of trade actions if he didn’t.

The degree to which Britain puts into law or in practice the whole panoply of a number of European regulations that are different from ours is going to make it more difficult for the United States — for the Biden administration — to agree to it, because Congress probably wouldn’t agree to it. Now, I have seen in the last day or two on the other side that the British trade minister has said — and this is directly aimed at the Democrats in Congress — that the Brits would be willing to discuss or negotiate along the lines of the USMCA (the US-Mexico-Canada agreement) on labor and the environment. So I can’t predict how that will work out. Most people would probably be negative on the prospects, but they could very well work it out.

My guest today has been Claude Barfield. Claude, thanks for coming on the podcast.

My pleasure.

The post Unpacking Joe Biden’s trade policy landscape: My long-read Q&A with Claude Barfield appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/unpacking-joe-bidens-trade-policy-landscape-my-long-read-qa-with-claude-barfield/