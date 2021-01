Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 14:53 Hits: 7

December retail sales fell 0.7 percent, adding to the growing list of data points showing the economic recovery stalling or even slipping into reverse.Economists had expected sales to be flat through the holiday seasons.The figure for November's...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/534400-december-retail-sales-drop-in-latest-sign-of-weakening-economy