Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 17:32 Hits: 5

MyPillow, a bedding company, is still offering a “FightForTrump” discount code for its products despite other companies trying to distance themselves from President Trump following last week's Capitol riot.Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, has been a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/534035-mypillow-continues-offering-fightfortrump-discount-code