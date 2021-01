Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka on Tuesday called on President-elect Joe Biden to appoint a racial equity czar to coordinate the administration's policy on racial inequality."We need someone dedicated to leading an interagency task force that...

