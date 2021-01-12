Openness and the story of human progress: My long-read Q&A with Johan Norberg

Articles

History has featured several societies defined by openness. From Ancient Greece, to the Abbasid Caliphate, to China’s Song Dynasty, many cultures embraced trade and innovation for a time. But these societies eventually all turned inward, closing themselves off to new ideas and technologies and holding themselves back by their own aversion to change. All of these societies, except one: ours. The Great Enrichment, which began in Western Europe and has since spread throughout the world, has been a glorious exception for more than two centuries. But we have no guarantee that this will last forever. Increasingly, many in the West are against the things that have made the world so prosperous and dynamic: among them trade, immigration, and innovation. So I spoke last week with Johan Norberg, who makes the argument that a dynamic, open world is still worth fighting for.

Johan is a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, where he focuses on globalization, entrepreneurship, and individual liberty. He is the author of several books, the most recent of which is Open: The Story of Human Progress — published in November of last year.

Pethokoukis: You’ve devoted an entire book to the political economy of “openness.” Why would you do such a thing?

Norberg: Because I’ve been quite obsessed, I must say, with the idea of progress and the amazing fact that we live lives with long lifespans and with most of us not in extreme poverty. That’s a brand new phenomenon: 200 years ago, the global life expectancy was 30 years, and almost 90 percent lived in extreme poverty. Now, we live to be more than 70, and fewer than 10 percent live in extreme poverty.

Why was that? That progress has got to be explained, because if we take it for granted, there’s a risk that we’ll lose it. I think my explanation for that progress is openness in various dimensions: open societies, open markets, and openness for surprises.

What do you mean when you say “openness to surprises”?

Well, I find it so interesting. When you look at most things that make our lives longer, better, and more comfortable, the technologies — the goods and services that we all take for granted now — usually started out as things that most people thought were stupid or impossible.

It always started with a tiny minority. A few innovators and entrepreneurs who thought that you could have something like a personal computer, even though nobody understood why they would want a computer back home. Or even such a thing as an umbrella — the first person who carried an umbrella in London in the early 1750’s was met with public ridicule because people thought it looked silly and feminine, protecting yourself against the rain. The angriest, obviously, were the coach drivers, who feared the umbrella would take their jobs because you needed the coach when it was raining. So they hurled abuse at him.

All these things were originally met with ridicule, the belief that they were stupid, or the idea that they would ruin society for one reason or another. It took a lot of persistence, and, most importantly, it took an open society so that even the minorities — even the eccentrics, even the innovators in a garage —were allowed to tinker with their new ideas. There were decentralized financing sources, so the few individuals who believed in it meant they could fund it. And they could go on to prove the worth of these new inventions, business models, technologies, and other strange new goods and services.

In the end, we all loved the results. But if we’d had a committee making all the decisions, I think we would have stopped the umbrella, the personal computer, vaccines, and even things like the internet. Because you couldn’t have understood the benefits these innovations would bring to the world from a committee table.

Acting Apple CEO Steve Jobs talks during a presentation of Apple’s new G3 line of Macintoshes and PowerBooks at the Flint Center in Cupertino on November 10. Jobs also outlined Apple’s new marketing campaign.

I think that being open to innovation, to trade, and to immigrants really means being open to change and disruption. It means being confident that change will lead to a better situation for you, your family, and your country down the line. I worry — and I think you also worry — that we’re not as open to change as we used to be, because we don’t think it’s going to make us better off in the long run anymore.

Yes, quite right. Historians often talk about something called Cardwell’s Law, after a technology historian. It was economic historian Joel Mokyr who coined the phrase. Caldwell’s Law is about societies throughout history. They had progress because they were relatively open, but innovations and changes faced resistance from the groups that thought that they would stand to lose from it. Some of these beliefs are mistaken, but there tend to be incumbents in business or technology — or perhaps religious or political elites — who think change will threaten their power. Caldwell’s Law says that periods of rapid growth of scientific knowledge and technological innovation eventually peter out because those incumbents win in the end, and change and innovation is undermined.

That’s my fear, as societies grow older and wealthier. Those are great developments on their own, but they often mean that we become fearful. We think more about what we stand to lose than what we could possibly gain. So we adopt a new mindset, becoming less open-minded to change.

Do people sometimes assume that you don’t believe in nation states, and that beneath the lovely talk of openness is an agenda for a borderless world, and maybe one-world government?

Yes, that’s often what people think when I talk about globalization and openness. That’s not what I think. Being open to other individuals, ideas, and businesses does not mean that we’ll end up with one-world government. On the contrary, we need different systems of rules in order to have institutional competition. I think that’s, in fact, incredibly important. Because if we were to have one world government setting the rules, well, what happens when they end up undermining progress in certain areas or they make some major mistake? We need the competition between different political entities — between different countries, but also different local states and cities — so that we see what works and what doesn’t.

However, those political entities should be as open as possible to what comes from other places. Not because openness is some sort of warm, fuzzy generosity where we’re all being nice to everybody — even though that would be nice, too — but because that’s in our long-term self-interest. Being open to other people and their ideas just means that you get access to their brains and their skills. In fact, when you look at world history, you notice that the most impressive and longest-lasting empires could only function because they were open to innovation and disruption coming from ethnic and religious minorities, often from the conquered. Even the most vicious and brutal warlords that we’ve had in history, like Genghis Khan, could only be so successful because within the empire, he had lots of free trade and religious freedom so that even those without impressive family trees could make a rapid career — and therefore also breathe new life and energy into old ways of doing things.

We talk about the Industrial Revolution coming out of Western Europe. Why didn’t the rise of progress happen somewhere else, like China? China was an organized, relatively advanced society. So why isn’t the story of progress a story about the rise of China a thousand years ago?

Yeah, this should have been a Chinese story, because they got there first in many ways. Imagine a Martian had come to Earth a thousand years ago and was then asked, “So, where do you think we’ll see a Renaissance, the Enlightenment, and Industrial Revolution?” He would for sure not have picked Western Europe. He would probably have said, “China, under the Song Dynasty,” because that was a culture where they already navigated with a nautical compass, read books printed with a printing press, and fought with gunpowder. Those are the three inventions that Karl Marx credited with having ushered in Western capitalism. So China really got there first.

This was because Song China was relatively open. They had a system of rule of law, fairly strong property rights in land, and they were open to innovations and ideas from other places. Many historians say that they were close to getting to an Industrial Revolution a long time before we got there, but that was stopped. The Mongol invasions were an initial stumbling block, although even the Mongols realized that they had to revive those open traditions to make the conquered China great. Eventually, however, the Ming Dynasty just ended it all because they were fearful of that openness. They erected barriers against the rest of the world, blocked all the ocean traffic, banned trade with other nations, and burned the boats that were still there. That started a 500-year history of stagnation in China, where foreigners began to think that they had been stagnant for thousands of years, even, and that nothing really came from China anymore.

There’s been lots of debate among historians on why they suddenly turned inward, but the most important reason is that they just could, because it was such a centralized empire. Whenever the emperor decided, “Enough is enough — we don’t want more openness,” he could impose that as a policy throughout the empire. The result was not to make China great. Rather, it was the end of the story of Chinese progress.

Is the United States about to make a similar mistake? There are a lot of arguments about how America could be a self-sustaining nation without relying on trade or immigration. Certainly, it would be easier for America to turn inward than it would be for a country like Sweden. So to what extent does your pro-openness argument work for the United States today?

Yes, it would be more difficult for Sweden to isolate itself with 10 million inhabitants and try to rely on just the ideas and technologies that we have back home. But America wouldn’t be able to do it either, and you can see that in almost any sphere of rapid progress. For example, right now, this amazingly rapid progress in developing vaccines against COVID-19. That has been dependent on fresh blood from other places. Pfizer’s vaccine depended on cooperation with the descendants of Turkish immigrants to Germany. As for Moderna, that company was built by immigrants.

The same thing goes for Silicon Valley — you can see that there’s a disproportionate amount of immigrants who have started these tech companies. And beyond starting big multinational companies, they’ve also contributed to science and won Nobel Prizes.

Yes, it’s been possible to start a trade war and to reduce trade with China, but that came at a cost — not just in trade and to the economy generally, but also with a loss of manufacturing jobs. That’s because so many more people work in, for example, companies that use steel than produce steel in the US. So even though a given set of tariffs might have protected some 40 thousand manufacturing jobs, it probably lost some 250 thousand manufacturing jobs.

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China, October 19, 2020. Via REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

That effect was small, compared to the kind of isolation that might happen if you were to shut yourself off completely to the rest of the world. I think you’d see that more rapidly now than you did during the Ming Dynasty in China, because now all the goods — every technology that we’re using — is dependent on global supply chains. You’d see an economic disaster quite rapidly, if you were to go protectionist big time.

In fact, this would hurt people who have less education and have lower income much more than those who have it made, and this is a point that most people don’t comprehend. We have this strange narrative about how free trade is an elitist plot against workers, but when you actually look at the goods and services that people consume, people on low incomes — and more often with manufacturing jobs — consume more goods that are traded internationally, relatively speaking. That includes clothes, food, and home electronics. Meanwhile, people on high incomes consume more local services: restaurants, healthcare, legal services, and things like that. If the US were to stop all international trade, the top 10 percent would probably not lose more than around 10 percent of their purchasing power, whereas the 10 percent who have the lowest incomes would lose some 60 percent of their purchasing power. So it would be incredibly costly for the US to go it alone, but most of the horror would be people with low incomes.

The book is really an exploration of the core tension of human nature between our “trader” side — which loves openness, innovation, and new things — and what you call our “tribalist” side — which is closed and conformist and makes us see the world in us-versus-them, zero-sum terms. Why do you think the tribalist part of our human nature seems to be ascendent at the moment? Do you agree it’s ascendent?

Yes, that’s one of the reasons why I wrote the book, because I think it’s ascendant. And it’s dangerous, because that might threaten our progress. It’s always there. It’s a part of our double nature. We are traders, but we are also tribalists.

As I point out in the book, if we were to condense mankind’s 300-thousand-year history into just one 24-hour day, then the 200 years when almost everything happened — when it comes to our well-being, when we reduced poverty from 90 percent to 9 percent, and so on — almost all of that would have happened in the last 60 seconds of that day. The problem is that those final 60 seconds are not where our instincts, attitudes, and belief systems come from. They come from the previous 86,400 seconds. And so they are always there, making us suspicious about the world and making us suspicious about change.

That’s because, historically, we lived close to the risk to our survival, so we always had to be cautious about outsiders and about innovation, because a mistake could threaten us all. If someone during that long history was considerably better off, it was probably because he stole it from us. It made sense to be suspicious, because very few people had lived with economic growth to such an extent that most groups could be better off simultaneously. It’s a brand new phenomena in world history that the world is not a zero sum game. But we tend to retreat to those prior instincts, thinking that it’s all a zero-sum game. Now, the “outsiders” could be the 1 percent, wealthy capitalists, immigrants, or another country that benefits from trade. If they are better off, we think that they took it from us somehow. We tend to retreat to that instinct specifically when we feel threatened.

I think this is an era when we are a bit afraid of the world. We’ve had the financial crisis and the Great Recession. We live in the era of 9/11 and large-scale terrorist attacks. And now the pandemic. So there are many things to be afraid of, and we have a media (and social media) situation where we instantly share everything that’s dangerous to everybody else.

When we get afraid like that, it triggers some sort of societal fight-or-flight instinct. We want protection. We want the strong man or the big government to protect us against all of these horrible things. We tend to look for scapegoats as well. That’s one of the reasons why I think that this closed-mindedness and this fear of change is ascendant: We are afraid. There is more political tension now than since end of the Cold War, at least. And we tend to make strange decisions when we’re afraid and when we panic. We trust our instincts and our gut feeling, rather than economics and historical lessons. That’s why we have to be reminded of them.

When you make this argument, how often do people respond with that zero-sum argument? How often do they say, “This wonderful story of openness and progress is really a story of theft. It is really the old story: one of slavery, colonialism, and the exploitation of workers. That’s where the wealth has come from. The wealth was taken by Western societies, and that wealth has then been hoarded by a sliver of that society.” So why isn’t the story of progress really just the story of theft?

Yes, I do get that argument quite often. It’s based on the zero-sum idea: “If we suddenly got so wealthy in a small part of the world — Western Europe and North America — it’s got to be because of the colonialism and all the awful theft that took place in our early history.”

The problem with that argument is that there wasn’t much wealth to go around to begin with. Had we redistributed everything that we had across the planet just 150 years ago, each of us would live on the average income level of the poorest countries in Sub-Saharan Africa right now. So it couldn’t be explained by theft, because there wasn’t much wealth to begin with. There is definitely a correlation between wealth, the Industrial Revolution, and colonialism and slavery and all of the awful things of our history. But it’s actually a correlation in reverse. Every empire, every successful country on the planet has unfortunately tried to start empires, build colonies, and enslave other peoples. It was the fact that certain countries in Western Europe got so wealthy and got access to more science and technology that made it possible for them to do that on a larger, global scale than had hitherto been done before.

So that’s not where the wealth comes from. In fact, when we look at these histories, we can actually see that those colonies and empires made a few individuals incredibly rich — that’s why we think of it as theft creating wealth — but for these societies as a whole, it was an incredibly costly endeavor. For the British, it was costly. The kind of navies and the structures that they had to build to subject people on the other side of the planet to their empire was costly to those nations, even though it enriched a few robbers, thieves, and colonial lords.

And after the end of this story of empire, that’s when we really saw the increase in wealth in Europe, in the United States, and all around the world, in fact. If you really thought that the world was a zero-sum game, it would be difficult to explain that GDP per capita in Europe and the US is roughly seven times higher than it was 100 years ago. In Asia, it’s actually eight times higher. In Latin America, six times higher. In Africa, around four times higher.

So if it’s theft, who did we take it from?

Does China’s rise show how a society can be prosperous without fully embracing openness? If China can get rich without democratizing or giving up full economic control, should this give other countries reason to rethink being open themselves?

I think that China is a strong argument for this thesis of how openness and progress are related. For 500 years, they stagnated as long as they were closed, and it was even worse during Mao’s communist regime. Only in the early 1980’s — when Deng Xiaoping began to open the country’s economy and science — did China start to grow again. This growth did not — and this is an important mistake that’s being made by the West and also by the Chinese Communist Party — happen because their leaders were suddenly more enlightened and planned the return to rapid economic growth. That’s not what happened.

If you look at the sequence of events, it started with individuals, families, and entrepreneurs on the local level who were just fed up with how the Communist system created poverty and undernourishment. In the 1970’s, they began to secretly privatize their land, so that people would have incentives to get away from collective farming and improve on their own land, get better crops, and work harder. That’s what got it started: the village markets that they created, and the small local shops and businesses that were in the informal sector.

The only problem was that it was so successful that it was difficult to keep it a secret. The Communist Party found out about this success and then luckily they didn’t have insane Mao Tse-tung as a leader anymore. Instead, Deng Xiaoping said, “Look, this seems to be more successful than our ways. Let’s give it an official stamp of approval.” That was the start of the return of China and their rapid success.

Then, when your economy grows by around 10 percent a year, you can carry along some old bad ideas like state-owned enterprises and some of the planned economy. But those holdovers are not what created this wealth and this success — they’re actually dragging it down constantly. So if the Communist Party thinks that this kind of command economy creates results, I think they’re bound for a nasty surprise in the long run. Because obviously, you can imitate some things. You can steal intellectual property from other places while putting farmers into factories and get rapid growth. But after a while, you’ve exhausted that growth opportunity and you have to look at something else.

It’s the surprises and innovations — that’s where you can have sustainable growth in the longer run. And that’s the problem with authoritarian governments: They don’t like surprises. We see that tension right now with successful entrepreneurs and innovators in China who are suddenly stopped and blocked. They’re not allowed to use a certain technology or proceed with their IPO. As long as that’s the case, there’s a limit to what China can do.

I think there are other problems as well. They are very aggressive in some of the theft of intellectual property, of investments in other places, surveillance of communication technologies, and so on. That’s where we need some policy in the West as well, to counter that. I think we will do that better if we engage with them, trade with them, and are open to multilateral trade negotiations where we set the rules, so that the Chinese are tempted to agree with those rules rather than trying to build an entirely different Sinosphere on the other side of the planet. Because that’s a battle that none of us will win in the end.

Is socialism an inherently closed political philosophy?

I think it is. I mean, it depends on what kind of socialist you are. You might be very open-minded when it comes to culture and other ideals, but as an attempt to govern and organize a society and an economy, it’s really based on this kind of the “designer” intuition that I think is part of our heritage and our instinct. It’s difficult for us to understand how something big and important is not created by something big and important. If we want justice, or if we want wealth for everybody, it’s so easy to think that we need someone to just “fix” it. Whereas the real story of the last 200 years is that it’s only when millions of people use their local knowledge to come up with new solutions and new surprises that we can create this wealth and spread it through markets and voluntary market negotiations.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders takes the stage with U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) at a campaign rally and concert at the University of New Hampshire one day before the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Durham, New Hampshire, U.S., February 10, 2020. Via REUTERS/Mike Segar

Socialism is the idea that “somebody’s got to fix this, somebody’s got to plan this.” The problem with that politburo approach is that you lose most of the knowledge that you need to do anything. Because this knowledge is always local — it’s always individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses, workers — they are the ones who possess it. And they need constantly changing price signals to immediately change what they’re doing, so that they can satisfy our needs better. At a politburo table, you can’t do that. You lose all that information, and you also lose this ability to be open to surprises.

I mean, if you and I had been there at the planning table trying to command and control the economy in the 1960s, and somebody approached us and said, “Look, now I’ve got this personal computer. Would you be interested in funding this?” We’d ask, “What can it do?” And they’d probably say, “Yeah, you can use this to sort library cards perhaps, or recipes for a kitchen computer.”

Why would we accept that? We would probably say, “No, we need important stuff, like wheat and steel!” And that’s actually exactly what happened in the Soviet Union. They had all their industrial spies who looked at what was going on in Silicon Valley and other places. They knew about the personal computer. They just didn’t think that they would have any use for it. It would be worthless, or just stupid.

The interesting thing to recognize is that we would probably have made the same decision. In fact, most businesses and experts in the West thought the same thing about the personal computer as well. It was only because we did not have socialism or any kind of planned economy that those strange eccentrics in their garages were allowed to meet with other eccentrics. There were decentralized funds of financing, and eccentric retailers who were willing to give it a shot and find strange markets that nobody would have thought about at this politburo table. It could be a rich man who just wanted the computer as a status symbol, or it could be gamers who wanted it for something that weren’t seen as especially dignified by those who came up with the solution, or maybe a couple of businesses who just wanted to experiment and tinker with it.

So it was only because we had that strange, weird decentralization that we went ahead with the personal computer in the US rather than in the Soviet Union — and we did it for such a long time that more consumers could experiment with it and come up with new ways of using it that actually made it useful for more people, and then it changed the world.

What would you want American politicians to know about Sweden and whether it is the socialist paradise that some of them make it out to be?

Well, I would give them a brief history lesson of the last 150 years. Sweden got rich — got to be the fourth richest country on the planet — between 1850 and 1950. And in 1950, Sweden still had lower taxes than other European countries — lower taxes than the United States, actually — as well as a smaller government and a very open economy. So it was actually a generation of laissez-faire classical liberal politicians who opened Sweden up and made us into the rich country that we were.

This was followed a brief interlude when politics changed completely, because Swedish politicians realized we were already one of the richest countries on the planet, so perhaps we could start to tax, spend, and just use all this wealth for the purposes that we found particularly useful. So they started to expand the government in Sweden. Between around 1970 and the early 1990’s, the Swedish government doubled in size as the percentage of GDP, increased all the taxes, and regulated the labor market. This is what everybody remembers. This is what the socialist politicians of the world still remember about Sweden. That, for this brief period of time, Sweden experimented with socialist ideas.

We seemed to be, at least if not successful, at least we were a wealthy country. But that’s just like the old joke: “How do you end up with a small fortune? Start with a large fortune and then waste most of it. You still have that small fortune left.” That’s what we had in Sweden, because that 25-year period is when we lagged behind other countries. We grew more slowly. We actually didn’t create a single net job in the private sector in Sweden. Lots of great entrepreneurs and businesses left Sweden. IKEA left Sweden. Tetra Pak left Sweden. Many of our most talented people left, and it all ended in a terrible economic financial crisis in the early 1990’s.

Then came the third phase of Swedish economic history, when a very insightful spectator said that this whole experiment with democratic socialism was unsustainable and even absurd. That spectator was the social democratic minister of finance, Kjell-Olof Feldt. So from the left to the right, there was a consensus that we had to go back to the earlier successful model of a very open economy with a smaller government. We deregulated the economy and opened up product markets, and we lowered taxes and the size of the government. Only then did Sweden begin to grow faster than other countries, create new jobs, and increase the wages of the Swedish workforce again.

That’s the summary of Swedish history, and the problem with those 150 years is that Americans seem to remember only those 25 years of spectacular failure, but they have some sort of nostalgic idea of what it was all like. It’s not really what happened.

Last question: How do you think liberal democratic capitalist countries will react to this pandemic in the aftermath? Will it be a catalyst for more openness, because we credit these amazing vaccines to innovation and globalization? Or will we close ourselves off because we conclude that openness just brings in more problems, like diseases? Which way do you think we’re going to go?

I think we’ll see both things.

Hopefully one more than the other.

I hope, but I’m not certain about this. Because historically, great pandemics usually result in a retreat from globalization and openness. People become fearful of outsiders — of foreigners — because diseases tend to come from somewhere. So we blame somebody else. We also become a bit more afraid of global supply chains and international trade, because you suddenly realize that you’re dependent on them, and they can fall apart during pandemics. Oftentimes, backlashes against openness have started with pandemics. I certainly think that’s a strong trend and we’ll feel that sentiment for a long time.

On the other hand, we have also seen a global real-life test of what de-globalization means. Because we shut down the global economy for six months. It was not at all as nice as people said it would be. On the contrary, without trade, migration, and openness, we saw a global depression. We will probably see poverty increasing by around 100 million globally, at least for the short term, because of this pandemic. So I think it’ll be more difficult to talk about how great it would be with more isolated national economies after all of this.

And in the end, what saves us is openness. It’s the fact that Chinese researchers could use technology developed on the other side of the globe to read the genome of the virus in six days and publish it online for the world to see, so that German researchers could come up with a test to see who’s got the disease and who doesn’t in just a week. That is just amazing, if you look at historical timelines when it comes to dealing with diseases. Then, when we have that information available online, the whole world — researchers, hospitals, and drug companies — can poke the virus and find its weak points and come up with new drugs and new vaccines in this record time — just a couple of months! We’ve never had this rapid response to a disease in world history, and it’s only because of open communication, open trade, and new technology.

People have even said that we don’t need airplanes, and we can stay at home. Well, the only reason why Pfizer was able to cooperate with BioNTech in Germany to come up with the first vaccine against this disease was that they had corporate jets, so they could constantly bring genetic material across the Atlantic while Europe and America had shut down all the other regular air traffic.

So even though we’ll see a strengthening of protectionist, isolationist, and nationalist sentiments because of the pandemic, I also think that we have stronger arguments than ever for openness. Because in the long run, that’s what saves lives.

My guest today has been Johan Norberg, author of one of the best books I have read in a long time: Open: The Story of Human Progress. Johan, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you so much for having me on.

