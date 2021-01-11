Truth and accountability post-insurrection: Where does the country go from here

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 11 January 2021

On January 6, following a rally where President Trump urged his supporters to “fight much harder” against “bad people” and “show strength,” a mob of rioters aiming to halt the count of Electoral College ballots that would formally seal Joe Biden’s victory violently stormed and overtook the United States Capitol. One Capitol police officer and four pro-Trump extremists lost their lives as a result.

Now, in the aftermath of the insurrection, lawmakers are exploring ways to strip the president of his authority, hold those who participated accountable, and investigate the massive security failures that jeopardized the lives of elected officials and legislative staff. House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump in absence of Vice President Mike Pence invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power. Some lawmakers are also urging the expulsion of Republican lawmakers who participated in the efforts to overturn the election via the 14th Amendment.

On January 19, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a webinar to discuss the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection. Panelists will assess the options lawmakers are exploring to remove President Trump from office, how the insurrection affects American democracy, and what it all means for President-elect Biden’s first 100 days in office.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or tweeting at @BrookingsGov.

