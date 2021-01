Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 11 January 2021

Stocks sank as the market opened Monday after cruising through record highs for most of 2021.The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 130 points roughly 30 minutes after trading began Monday, a loss of 0.4 percent. The Nasdaq composite...

