Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 11:00 Hits: 1

Democrats are vowing to forge ahead with providing $2,000 stimulus payments after their party won control of the Senate this week with victories in two Georgia runoffs where the checks played a key role.At a rally before Election Day, President-...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/533268-democrats-vow-to-deliver-2k-checks-with-control-of-senate