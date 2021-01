Articles

Published on Friday, 08 January 2021

The economy lost 140,000 jobs in December, the first reported losses since April, as the unemployment rate remained steady at 6.7 percent.Economists expected a small jobs gain of nearly 50,000. The drop is the latest sign of a weakening economy amid...

