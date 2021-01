Articles

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday previewed a COVID-19 relief bill that he said would be "in the trillions," setting the stage the first major legislative battle of his presidency."As I’ve said before, the bipartisan COVID relief package passed in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/533420-biden-previews-covid-19-proposal-in-the-trillions-of-dollars