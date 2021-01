Articles

The world’s top 500 richest people added approximately $1.8 trillion to their combined wealth in 2020, bringing them to a total net worth of $7.6 trillion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bloomberg noted that the 31 percent...

