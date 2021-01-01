In defense of Section 230: My long-read Q&A with Jeff Kosseff

Articles

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act has come under fire from people on both the left and the right. Many Democrats fear that the provision enables too much hate speech and disinformation, and a lot of Republicans believe that it sanctions anti-conservative bias from social media companies. President Trump in particular has been demanding a repeal of Section 230 for the last month, even going as far to veto the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act over this issue. But a lot of the conversation surrounding Section 230 seems to operate under a misunderstanding about what the law actually says and does. So earlier this week, I spoke with Jeff Kosseff to clarify the original intent and current effects of Section 230.

Jeff is an assistant professor of cybersecurity law in the US Naval Academy’s cyber science department. He is also the author of a 2019 book on Section 230, The Twenty-Six Words That Created the Internet.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast.

What problem was Section 230 trying to solve?

So, Section 230 was actually trying to solve two problems at the same time. First, there was a concern that the existing First Amendment and common law protections for distributors of the content that other people produce — the way the courts had interpreted them — basically meant that platforms would have a disincentive for moderating, because the way that the rules worked, at least according to some courts, was that if you engaged in any moderation, you increased your liability for all of the content on your services. This was 1996, when people were very concerned about children being able to access pornography, and Congress did not want to discourage the platforms from moderating. So, one thing that Section 230 was intended to do was to clarify that we’re not going to impose liability because you’re moderating. In fact, we wanted to encourage you to moderate.

As for the second goal of Section 230, remember that this era was really the dawn of the commercial internet. And Congress wanted to let the internet flourish with a minimal amount of regulation and litigation. So, those were really the twin goals of Section 230.

We hear this claim all the time: Do internet companies need to be neutral in some fashion — i.e. politically neutral — to receive that Section 230 protection?

No, Section 230 does not have any requirements for neutrality, whether political or otherwise. When you really look at how Section 230 operates, it’s actually intended to not impose a neutrality requirement to give the platforms the flexibility that they need to do what they think best serves their users. Section 230 is very much a market-based law, in that if a platform really messes up its moderation — at least in theory — the users will seek other competitors. And if a platform does a really good job at moderating what its users don’t like, that will satisfy them and they’ll want to continue with the platform. That’s basically the theory that Section 230 operates under.

So there’s no requirement of neutrality. And in fact, even if there was a requirement of neutrality, there would be some significant First Amendment issues associated with that.

There’s a phrase in the law about “good faith.” And I’ve heard that if these companies are politically biased in their moderation efforts, then they’re not engaging in a “good faith effort” as outlined in Section 230, and therefore they’re in violation of Section 230. So again don’t receive any protection if they’re not operating in good faith, and good faith would be violated by political bias. Is that valid?

So Section 230 has two main provisions. One is the portion of the law that the vast majority of Section 230 cases have been decided under, and that’s what I say are the “26 words that created the internet” — the portion of the law that says if you’re an interactive computer service provider, you are not treated as the publisher of content that’s provided by someone else. That does not have a good faith requirement.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law, July 29, 2020, via Reuters

There’s a second provision that says if you take “good faith” efforts to block access to a long laundry list (including “otherwise objectionable” material), you’re also not liable for that. Now, even in cases involving content moderation, when it has come down to a Section 230 issue, courts often will resolve it under the 26 words, because that does not have a good faith requirement. So we don’t have very much case law determining what good faith means, but it’s often irrelevant.

Also, for moderation-related cases, there have been some cases where platforms have been sued for doing things to block users or block content, and it has not even come down to Section 230. It’s a First Amendment issue, because the platforms are sued for violating the First Amendment rights of their users. And what the courts have repeatedly said is: A private company, like a social media company — while it does have a tremendous impact on speech, we can’t dismiss that at all — is not subject to the First Amendment. If the government restricts speech, you could have a First Amendment claim, but if a social media site restricts speech, you don’t have a First Amendment claim against them. It’s a longstanding legal concept known as the “state action doctrine.” So Section 230 often doesn’t even come into play, because there’s frankly just not a cause of action to sue under.

When you were describing what problem Section 230 was originally meant to solve, you mentioned a lot of concerns about what kids are seeing on the internet, primarily pornography. So I think a lot of people think that’s what content moderation should be about. And indeed, in the law, it does list a laundry list of things — it lists “obscene, lewd, lascivious, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable” content. Some people interpret that list to mean that political viewpoints should not qualify. They say, “If you want to restrict violent or lewd material, fine, but not political material. That is not in that list, and therefore it does not fall into the category of permissible content moderation.”

There are a few things associated with that argument. The first is that when you actually look at the claims where platforms are alleged to be politically biased, it’s often a little tougher than just saying they don’t like one political viewpoint or another. A lot of times, it comes down to things like hate speech, and a platform might say, “We think that this statement violates our hate speech policies.” But then the person who said it and many of their defenders would say, “No, this is just a heated political debate and you’re blocking a legitimate political viewpoint.” These are tough questions, and I’m not weighing in on which side is correct, but I am asking, “Could hate speech qualify as ‘otherwise objectionable?'” That’s one issue.

The second issue gets back to the “what is the cause of action?” question: How could you successfully sue a platform for saying, “We don’t want this kind of content on our private property”? That’s a really tough question. Perhaps if the platform had a terms-of-service policy that it violated — i.e. it had previously said, “We allow all viewpoints” — but they could solve that by just changing their terms of service. That’s why it’s a very real issue.

I don’t want to minimize people’s concerns. We have a few large companies controlling really significant avenues for speech, and their power is very different than it was in 1996. And I think that too many times, people who are just defending the tech sector at all costs don’t see that. Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have huge control over people’s livelihoods — there are a lot of people whose livelihoods depend on their social media accounts. You didn’t have that in 1996. While CompuServe, Prodigy, and AOL had some power, you probably weren’t going to lose your livelihood if you got kicked off one of them, but you could now.

So I think it’s a very real problem. But the issue is: Is there a legal solution with or without Section 230? And you can do all you want to Section 230, but I don’t think it’s going to address the concerns that people are raising. If anything, changes to Section 230 will actually make it more difficult for people to get their viewpoints across.

To follow up a bit on the political viewpoint issue, what you’re saying is that oftentimes, what people pointing out that a political viewpoint is being banned, what’s typically not banned is someone’s views about tariffs, marginal tax rates, or entitlements. What is being banned is something that the company might perceive as hate speech, so therefore it’s easier to see how that might fall under the “otherwise objectionable” part of the law, right?

That goes for hate speech or misinformation. That’s a tough one, because you ultimately have a private company making decisions such as: “Is this claim about coronavirus correct or not? What do we do about it? Do we leave it up with a label? Do we take it down altogether?”

And content moderation is really tough. When I talk about Section 230, I’ll often get someone saying, “We have really smart artificial intelligence (AI). Why don’t you just throw AI at the problem?” And that’s not going to solve these issues, because oftentimes you could have two really well-reasoned arguments as to why it should either stay up or come down and you ultimately have to use some discretion. That’s what one of the reasons for Section 230 is: recognizing that we need to give a little breathing room for this discretion.

Yes, I think when people say, “Let AI solve it,” it’s often from people who don’t know exactly what AI is, and they’re treating it almost like it’s a magic spell.

Are there kinds of political viewpoints, then, that you think probably would not fall under “otherwise objectionable”? To use my example from earlier, if a company wanted to ban a certain viewpoint about budget deficits — they don’t want any content about balancing the budget, they like budget deficits — could they do that?

So I think we’re going down a little bit of a rabbit hole with this “otherwise objectionable” thing, because it’s a separate part of Section 230. Section 230 (c)(1) is the “26 words.” Section 230 (c)(2) has that “otherwise objectionable” list. Section 230 (c)(1) does not depend on (c)(2). So the vast majority of litigation benefits of Section 230 have been protecting companies from liability for content that has been on their site, not content they’ve taken down. That is why the platforms rely on Section 230. Those protections don’t rely in any way on the “otherwise objectionable” and good faith provisions that are in another part of Section 230. The courts just have not linked those two.

Beyond that, even if there was a moderation case, I have not yet heard a case for what claim someone would be able to make against the platform. We could keep debating what’s in the “otherwise objectionable” provision, but that really misses the mark — even if you conclude something wasn’t in good faith or wasn’t “otherwise objectionable,” that’s not going to get you to a point where you’re increasing the liability of companies who are moderating content.

I remember the example of an online knitting company that wanted it to provide a Trump-free knitting forum. Were there any Section 230 issues there? Could there potentially be a Section 230 issue with someone who decides they want to run a forum that doesn’t include one particular viewpoint, as that company apparently did?

So a quick disclaimer: I’m only speaking on my own behalf and not the Defense Department. I’m in my personal capacity.

With that said, the First Amendment gives a private company the ability to make these decisions. So again, this is not a Section 230 issue. This is a First Amendment issue, and so a platform can do that. Section 230 might be invoked to be able to get the claim dismissed a bit earlier, but it is not going to give grounds for a claim. That’s because you don’t have a First Amendment claim against a private company, whether it’s a knitting forum or a gigantic social media site.

There’s a limited exception for companies that basically carry on a public function, but it’s really limited — for something like a company town. And based on the recent case law, including a case from 2018 from Justice Kavanaugh, that’s a very limited exception. And I think there’s just not going to be a cause of action against them, because the First Amendment gives private companies really significant flexibility to make those decisions.

Now, one thing we might be getting at — and I think this is really perhaps what a lot of the Section 230 critics and tech company critics are getting at — is the belief that these Big Tech companies are biased and that we shouldn’t have a law that gives them special protection, that it’s an issue of fairness. While there are real equity issues here — again, I don’t think they should be minimized — one thing I’d say to that is Section 230 doesn’t just apply to the Big Tech companies.

I’ve been told that they’re getting a special exemption — that this is a special deal just for Big Tech companies.

No, it applies to anyone with a website that hosts user content or anyone with any app or any interactive computer service. It’ll apply if a local newspaper has a user comment section on their website, and has applied to them.

It’s for Twitter, Facebook, the newyorktimes.com, nationalreview.com, the Federalist, all these sites?

Yeah, anyone who has user content.

Now there are some sites that have made the choice not to have user content, and everything is produced by the companies. Of course, that’s not going to be covered by Section 230, because the company is the one that’s actually producing it. But yeah, I think that the question that people should be asking is: “Does changing Section 230 fix our problems? Will it actually make these platforms less likely to moderate?” At least based on the changes that I’ve seen proposed, I don’t think it would — especially when you get to outright repealing 230 — because suddenly the platforms have significantly increased liability. We don’t know exactly how much, because the case law is not really well-developed outside of Section 230, but there at least will be more liability than we’ve had before by a fair amount. And so I don’t think that the reaction of platforms is going to be, “Well, let’s start allowing more controversial speech.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questions Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey remotely during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., October 28, 2020, via REUTERS

Right. I think there has been very little serious thought by people who want to reform or repeal Section 230 about what the internet space looks like in a post-230 world. I think people imagine letting a million flowers bloom, expecting a great diversity of viewpoints.

But the other scenario, which you just outlined, is: You get a very boring internet and very boring social media sites. Everything will be very locked-down, and you’re going to get a bunch of people posting cat pictures and things like that, and that’s about it because they’d be very worried about liability.

Exactly. Also, if you’re concerned about Twitter and Facebook having power now, this would likely be worse without Section 230. I’m pretty certain that Facebook and Twitter are going to survive whatever new legal standard emerges without Section 230, because they’re big and they have very large Washington DC staffs. Many of the people on the staffs have worked in Congress and the executive branch, and I’ve been in Washington DC long enough to know that big companies with big DC offices tend to be able to influence how things go better than smaller companies that don’t have a large DC presence. And they also have more money to be able to have whatever moderation is necessary and whatever technology is necessary to meet whatever new standards there are without 230.

Meanwhile, the companies that want to offer alternative platforms that might have a lot of users but not really a substantial amount of money yet because they’re in startup or the mid-size growth phase, so they might not be able to afford those standards. That’s why I think that it could lead to even more consolidation of where you can have your views.

Now, I don’t think it’s a terribly healthy environment that we have right now, where we have a few platforms that are the dominant venues for user content — I would very much prefer to see much more diversity than we have right now and not so much domination by a few platforms. But I don’t think that getting rid of Section 230 is going to be what solves it. That’s my big concern: I don’t want to see even further consolidation of venues for opinion.

Does Europe give us any clue about what a non-Section 230 world would look like? Because I don’t think they don’t have their own version, do they?

No, they don’t. It varies a bit by which country you’re in. But generally, there are actually so many more restrictive court cases, and if a platform is made aware of user content that is alleged to be defamatory or illegal — and they have hate speech laws and other things that we don’t have in the United States — their choice is either to take it down or defend it in court. A rational platform is going to say, “Okay, I’m going to take it down.” That is very well likely the scenario that you’d have in the United States without Section 230 — and in fact, it’s probably the best-case scenario for the platforms.

There’s an even more dangerous scenario that comes from one court case that I don’t think was very well decided right before Section 230 which said, “Okay, if you are a platform and you do any moderation, then you’re responsible for all of your content regardless of whether you knew about it or not.” And I don’t know if that would actually be what carries today, but that would be a really dangerous scenario in the United States. I think there would be a lot of platforms that would just say, “Okay, we’re not going to take the risk of having user content in that circumstance.”

Obviously, there’s a lot of frustration about content moderation policies. People say, “Oh, if only they were more transparent.” Is that a sufficient criticism? It seems like it’s one thing to be transparent about a set of policies, but it seems like the policies are fluid and ever-evolving — that we’re still in some sort of trial-and-error process to figure out how to moderate content. So, what should these companies be doing differently?

I think it is a valid criticism. Especially until maybe 2016 and 2017, this was really a failure of the companies, in that they operated so secretly that you really had very little insight into how they made their decisions and why they were making their decisions. They’ve become far more transparent than they ever were before in terms of explaining their processes and having more detailed policies — I think partly because you’ve had much more public focus on both the platforms and Section 230. That’s a great thing, because you’re never going to satisfy everyone with content moderation. There are different types of decisions. There are some things like child sex abuse imagery where it’s a pretty clear decision as to what you need to do to moderate that.

But when you get down to things that are more at the margins — like heated political discussions or things that may or may not be disinformation — it’s very useful for the platforms to very clearly explain, “These are what our standards are.” You might not agree with the standards, and that’s fine, but it’s good to at least have an explanation of, “Okay, this is why we took the action that we did.” Now, that’s hard. Take Twitter — you have thousands of tweets per second. Even if you’re only taking action on a fraction of those, there’s going to be a lot of different scenarios, a lot of different contexts in which you’re making your decisions, and it might be difficult to satisfactorily explain that. But to at least give an idea of what your framework is in making those decisions could be a big improvement over making these decisions without a full explanation.

Are there any substantial changes you would like to see which would make this a better law?

There are a few things. I’ll caution that I’ve been in DC for too long, because I think my first idea is to have a congressionally chartered commission. It’s a very DC answer to say that, but I feel like one thing that has come out during this discussion is that there’s a lot of misunderstandings both about Section 230 and content moderation. And I think part of the issue is, because we lacked transparency for so long, that we really don’t have a tremendous amount of insight as to what’s possible and what the different reactions would be to some of these legal changes. So we’re kind of throwing out all of these Section 230 proposals without having sufficient insight as to what we’re actually changing and what the effects would be.

Section 230 is not that long of a law — this isn’t Obamacare or Dodd-Frank. It’s a fairly brief law that’s been around for a long time, and yet those who are confused about it seem like they are impervious to explanation at times. Is it that complicated, really?

No, it’s not as long as the Affordable Care Act but I would wager that it’s — depending on how you look at it —probably as misunderstood, if not more so. I think that’s because even though it’s a short law, it’s not necessarily intuitive how it works, and there are a lot of moving pieces. You have to get into common law theory about what the liability of bookstore owners is, and that’s not in the law, but you need to understand that to understand what the impact is of changing 230. So I’d like a commission similar to the Cyberspace Solarium Commission that we just had.

Just to establish: Here are the facts, here’s what the law says, here’s what previous court cases have said. This is so we can operate from a common base of information?

Yeah, and also to gather facts about what the platforms do. I think that would be highly useful.

There are also some changes to 230 that, pending any fact-gathering, I think would be good to consider. They’re technical changes, but here’s the most important one: Let’s say that you posted something defamatory about me on Facebook. Section 230 would prohibit me from successfully suing Facebook for what you posted even if I complained to them and they didn’t take it down. But I could still sue you. And if I sued you and I got a judgment — including a court order that it was defamatory — at least under the way that the California Supreme Court has interpreted Section 230, they say that it extends to those collateral orders to take down the material.

The Twitter and Facebook logo along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

So at least right now, the way the California Supreme Court reads it is that I couldn’t use an order in my case against you to force Facebook to take it down. Now, many platforms do take down the material if they do get a court order, but they don’t have to, and not all do. And I think as long as we can have a way of validating that it’s actually an order issued by a court, I think that Section 230 should not in any way prohibit the takedown of material that has been adjudicated to be defamatory or otherwise illegal. There’s just no rational explanation. As long as you can validate the authenticity of the court order, there’s no valid explanation for why we should protect that.

This is important for the individual plaintiffs: people who have had horrific things written about them that are ruining their lives and they can’t get the platforms to take it down. My biggest concern is giving them a mechanism to have it taken down. Yes, a lot of Section 230 cases are companies that are upset that a consumer was angry and wrote something bad about the service that they received — and I’m not so sympathetic about that, I think consumers can and should have outlets for that — but I am sympathetic if it’s a person who has someone who is angry at them and has basically ruined their lives. If this is haunting them online, they should have a mechanism to get that taken down.

Last question: It seems that folks on the right worry that there’s too much — and too biased — moderation. I think people on the left worry there’s too much hate speech and disinformation, and that these companies should be more aggressive in their moderation. So both sides seem to want something very different from their internet, both are talking about Section 230, and I don’t know how much crossover there is among what they want to do. Do you expect any substantial changes to this law over the next few years?

I think it’s likely that there will be changes to Section 230. But I don’t know what those would be because I think you’re right that there are very different criticisms of the tech companies, and I think most of it is focused on the Big Tech companies. And I think the changes that are being proposed by both sides don’t really mesh well together. A possible outcome is that the compromise becomes “repeal Section 230 altogether,” because you do have people on both sides saying, “Section 230 is the problem, get rid of it.” You have people who say there’s too much moderation so we need to get rid of 230, and people saying there’s too little moderation and we have to get rid of Section 230.

I don’t think that we’re repealing Section 230 would necessarily address many of the concerns on either side, but I do see that as possibly what would be the easiest compromise.

That would be a fascinating experiment.

It would. What I think platforms should do is have a Section-230-free day and operate as though Section 230 is not on the books anymore just to show folks what their experiences would be like without Section 230. I think it would be a pretty interesting experiment.

My guest today has been Jeff Kosseff. Jeff, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you.

